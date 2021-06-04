10 Examples of Brands Using TikTok Stitch and TikTok Duet for Marketing

Have you been debating using TikTok to grow your business?

With so many social media platforms out there, many businesses are hesitant to embrace yet another site. However, features like Stitch and Duet might make the platform worth the investment.

Here’s what those features are, why they matter, and a few examples of them in action.

What Is TikTok Stitch?

Stitch is a TikTok editing feature that allows people to trim and edit other people’s videos and incorporate them into their own content.

For example, you might be posting a video on how to dominate on social media, and you see I’ve got a great video on the same subject. With Stitch, you can take a short snippet of my video, add it to your post and say “Look my boy Neil says this, so it’s something we should be doing with our marketing.”

One of the ultimate aims for social media marketers is for a piece of content to go viral. Normally this is achieved through people sharing your content and perhaps adding their own comments.

Stitch allows a piece of content to go viral in a very different way by incorporating video snippets directly into their posts.

Since the original creator gets credited, it has the potential to amplify your reach. This adds to the viral nature of TikTok, making it a powerful tool for marketers.

What Is TikTok Duet?

TikTok Duet works on the same principle as Stitch, allowing you to use other people’s videos on your own. The difference is, with Duet, the two videos play in a split-screen format.

Returning to the previous example, rather than cutting to a clip of me talking about social media marketing for your video, we can be on the screen at the same time, sharing the stage.

Like TikTok Stitch, Duet takes sharing to another level and encourages viral content. Rather than just sharing my video to your page (as you might on Facebook), you can add your comments and flourishes, and then amplify the message to your audience.

This can be an incredibly useful tool for marketers, and it’s another example of the innovative features that are attracting people to TikTok. (Here are my thoughts on why you should be marketing on TikTok.)

Why Should You Use TikTok Stitch and TikTok Duet for Marketing?

Your social media marketing goals rely on three key ingredients: reach, engagement, and action.

You want to reach as many people as possible, get them engaged with your content, and encourage them to take a desired action.

Simple, right? Well, as we all know, it’s not always that simple.

That’s why features like Stitch and Duet that boost engagement and increase your reach are extremely welcome.

You don’t have to dig too deep to realize why users love Stitch and Duet. Social media brings people together, and what better way to do that than through collaboration? People can get even closer to their friends, celebrities, influencers, and brands; and this is the basis of viral content.

For brands, it’s an opportunity for people to engage with your content in a different way, and when they Stitch, you get the credit, plus the free brand exposure that comes with it.

What Kinds of Companies Should Use TikTok Stitch and Duet for Marketing?

A big part of marketing is reaching your target audience where they “hang out.” With 689 million active users (and growing fast), there’s a good chance your market is on TikTok.

One thing to consider when choosing which social media platforms to use is demographics. TikTok has a much younger active user base than other platforms like Facebook (60% of users are from “Gen Z,”), so you need to understand how to market to this group.

Even if your target audience is slightly older, don’t be quick to write off TikTok. Facebook gained its popularity almost exclusively among the younger age groups, and look where it is now.

By embracing features like TikTok Stitch and Duet now, you’re getting in ahead of the competition and growing your profile on a platform that’s expanding fast. As TikTok continues to roll out features, it’s offering more for marketers.

10 Examples of TikTok Stitch and Duet for Marketing

How can you make TikTok Stitch and Duet work for your marketing? These brands incorporated Stitch and Duet into their marketing to create viral videos and reach more people.

1. NBA: Tell Me You’re an NBA Fan Without Telling Me You’re An NBA Fan

This NBA video style is a common way of getting people to stitch your video. Your brand gives people a prompt, in this case, “Tell me you’re an NBA fan without telling me you’re an NBA fan,” and your followers stitch it into their video before responding.

Here’s the original video from the NBA:

@nba First time #NBAAllStar Zach Lavine wants to know what makes you an NBA Fan! Stitch your reply to this video! ⭐️NBA All-Star, Mar. 7 6:30pm/et on TNT! ♬ original sound – NBA

Your followers see the prompt and create their own video with their responses. Here’s how Chicago Bulls mascot Benny the Bull responded using Stitch (sorry, Detroit fans.)

It’s a simple format, but it’s a great way to drive engagement. Every TikTok Stitch is free publicity that expands your reach.

2. Amazon Prime Video: Michael B. Jordan Clip

Amazon Prime is undoubtedly perfectly placed for TikTok Stitch. After all, it has access to an endless amount of video.

This clip of Michael B. Jordan certainly got the viral effect, gaining a lot of traction around TikTok.

Here’s a stitch with over 73k likes (remember every time your clip is stitched, you get credit).

Amazon clearly has access to lots of star names and iconic videos, but the principles remain the same. In this case, the original clip makes people wonder what is going on in the scene, and then people use Stitch to respond by acting out the rest of the scene on their own.

3. Urban Decay: Prince 4 Ever Collaboration

Makeup brands tend to do very well on TikTok, and Urban Decay is no different. The Prince 4 Ever Collaboration release is a great example of how TikTok Stitch can be part of a product launch.

Here’s the original video:

It’s just a quick look at a new product, but it built excitement, and people got behind it, stitching clips into their videos:

If you’ve got unique products, this can be a powerful way to create a buzz around a new release.

4. Demi Bagby: Influencer Power

I could have chosen from a whole host of influencers here because they play such a big part on platforms like TikTok.

When someone with nearly 12 million followers creates content, people get involved. On many occasions, people are using Stitch to share Demi Bagby’s videos.

Here’s one of many examples

It’s no surprise that brands such as Sony Pictures and Gymshark are sponsoring these influencers to reach a wider audience.

5. John Derting: Everyone Loves Beautiful Scenery

John Derting is a photographer and videographer with over 1.7 million followers on TikTok. His videos offer a unique view of the beauty in our world, and it’s something you can tap into with your brand.

By stitching these amazing videos into your content, you can add something extra to your TikTok presence. If you’re conscious about your environmental footprint and dedicated to protecting the beautiful things we have in the world, then this could be an ideal way to use TikTok Stitch.

6. Puma: Can You Recreate the Puma Logo?

It started with an epic fail of a barista trying to make a coffee with the Puma logo on top. The original video earned more than one million views, so Puma did more videos on it, this time using Duet to show their followers attempting the challenge.

Videos don’t have to be complicated to appeal to your audience, they’ve just got to be engaging, and this proved to be the case for Puma.

@puma 🚨BAKERS, ARTISTS, & BARISTAS🚨 Can you recreate the PUMA logo like @1leogonzalez? If so, let’s 👀 it!! Best posts will get featured on @puma 🙌 ♬ TWINS – Kaygon

The video has nothing to do with selling clothing, but it’s a brilliant way to increase brand awareness.

7. Vessi: Duet Giveaway

Vessi is a Canadian shoe company, and they’re doing a great job on TikTok.

One of its most successful campaigns has been its duet giveaway.

This is another simple, but incredibly, effective strategy. Your followers do a duet showcasing your products and have the opportunity to win free products.

It’s a win-win. You get to expand your reach and show off your amazing products, and your followers get to win free prizes.

8. San Diego Zoo: #sandiegozooduetsweepstakes

Another brand using duet challenges to increase engagement is San Diego Zoo.

When you’ve got lots of lovable animals hanging around, there’s plenty of great content—but sometimes it takes more than to get engagement.

#sandiegozooduetssweepstakes encouraged people to sing along with noisy bird, Crikey. It’s another example of how you can use TikTok Stitch and Duet to get people interacting with your brand. Take a look:

@sandiegozoo Duet and tag #SanDiegoZooDuetSweepstakes for a chance to win 4 Zoo passes. Ends Fri 10/09! By entering, you agree to the terms: sdzoo.com/TikTokDuet ♬ original sound – San Diego Zoo

9. ESPN – Dunk Contest with Hoopin_Nate

What do you get when you show footage of a young kid doing some crazy dunks?

Viral content.

ESPN knows the power of incredible sporting feats, and it does a great job of turning short video clips into viral content.

This video expanded its reach through duets like this one:

10. Fortnite: Getting Involved with Challenges

The #alternativewoahchallenge has 89.3 million views on TikTok.

So what did Fornite do?

They joined the trend and made their own video using the hashtag.

The original video got over 470,000 likes, and the duet earned it another 310,000 likes.

That’s a lot of views and a lot of likes.

How to Measure the Success of Marketing With TikTok Stitch and Duet

To get the most out of your TikTok marketing, you need to have a Pro account access their analytics. As with any social media platform, you’ll need to constantly optimize your strategy to make sure you’re reaching as many people as possible, and this isn’t possible without analytics.

TikTok analytics provides insights into how your content is performing, although there are no metrics that specifically measure Stitch and Duet at the moment.

Your analytics can give you a good feel for what content works well and what doesn’t though, so keep an eye on metrics like:

total like count of post

total number of comments

total shares

total playtime

total video views

average watch time

average engagement estimates

To get Stitches and Duets, you need engagement with your videos, so use the feedback in your analytics to improve what you’re doing.

TikTok Stitch and TikTok Duet for Marketing: Conclusion

TikTok is growing fast. Which is no surprise with features Stitch and Duet that drive viral content.

These features don’t just work for users though, they’re also brilliant tools for marketers. We all want to grow our social presence and drive engagement, and these tools can help you do just that.

You want to be on the social media platforms that offer the most benefits and increasingly, TikTok is likely to be a top contender.

If you are creative with your content creation and use features like TikTok Stitch and Duet, you have the opportunity to reach a whole new audience.

Have you started TikTok marketing yet? Are Stitch and Duet helping drive engagement?

