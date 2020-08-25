10 Smart Ways To Ensure Your Employee Wellness Program Succeeds

Businesses are increasingly focusing on wellness in the workplace to increase employee productivity and overall satisfaction. Choosing a wellness program for your company is an important first step, but you’ll also need to ensure that it runs smoothly and that your employees get the most out of it.

We asked the members of Young Entrepreneur Council to share their best strategies for leaders looking to successfully implement wellness programs in their organizations. Below, they share 10 ways you can ensure your company’s initiative goes off without a hitch.

1. Encourage Virtual Socialization

We’ve seen success with wellness programs that get our employees socializing and excited. We implemented a voluntary program called “The Pavement,” a fun weekly activity with the goal of walking 10,000 steps a week. With working from home, it’s important to get outside and walk, even if it’s only for 15 to 20 minutes. Each team member is randomly paired with a buddy for encouragement during that week. If the pair hits their goal, they are entered to win a prize. So far, we’ve seen great results! – Warren Jolly, adQuadrant

2. Understand Your Employees’ Interests

Soliciting feedback from employees on their interests prior to picking a wellness program is essential to its success. Everyone sees wellness from a different perspective and enjoys different activities. By making sure your program offers the top three to five areas of interest expressed by employees you significantly increase the participation and excitement level. Don’t be afraid to offer some fun things employees didn’t think of too, such as lawn games, a company field day, catered lunch with a comedian performance, etc. Think outside of the box! – Josh Awad, Depression Alliance

3. Ask Your Team For Feedback

Ensuring the success of a wellness program requires time and attention from leadership. One strategy leaders can use is simply asking for feedback. Ask your employees what’s going well within the wellness program, what’s not going so well and if there’s anything else they’d like to see implemented. When employees have a chance to share their feedback and be part of the process and solution, they’re far more likely to stay invested in the wellness program. – Nathalie Lussier, AccessAlly

4. Create Choices

There is no reason to force people to do something they don’t want to, and coercion tactics come off as annoying and bullish. It’s not good. Give your team a choice; those who want a gym membership or a morning running team or classes will choose according to their own preference. – Nicole Munoz, Nicole Munoz Consulting, Inc.

5. Tie It Into Relieving Day-To-Day Work Stress

Make it so that the wellness program somehow ties into relieving stress associated with day-to-day work. People often associate the stresses of their work with the dread of having to show up at 9 a.m. in the morning and do the same thing they did yesterday until 5 p.m., so you gotta have some sort of implementation process that takes the brain away from thinking about work. Yoga and a long nature walk can go a long way in helping people get away from the office mentally, but that’s programming. On the implementation side, you have to schedule wellness time in a calendar just like you would an important meeting. Make it an important thing. Make it a part of your company culture to participate in wellness programs. Make it more than just a side benefit. – Amine Rahal, IronMonk Solutions

6. Organize A Wellness Committee

To ensure that everything is taken care of, including the planning and promotion, it helps to have a wellness committee. They’re in charge of making sure there are no hiccups and everything runs as smoothly as possible. It takes the pressure off one or two people to organize the entire thing by themselves, which will likely lead to unforeseen problems. You want to create a wellness committee that isn’t too big or small and communicates well. It helps to include staff from various departments to ensure you’re getting different thoughts and opinions spread across the room. – Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms

7. Incentivize Your Program

Employee wellness programs should always have incentives. Provide a bonus for certain health milestones achieved. Many companies give a financial bonus as an incentive. Make sure the incentives are accessible to all abilities and something that the team wants so that they will take full advantage of the wellness program. Remind employees about all the benefits both internally and externally of participating in a wellness program. Also, be sure as a leader to lead by example! – Diego Orjuela, Cables & Sensors

8. Keep It Short And Practical

Wellness programs are essential today, but they don’t work equally well for everyone. One thing that I’d do to mitigate any problems that can arise is to keep wellness programs short and practical. Investing in short-period programs or exercises means that people can finish it without getting overwhelmed. They’ll also be able to return to the ideas and apply them in short breaks in everyday life. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

9. Encourage Volunteer And Charity Work

Encourage your employees to donate their free time to events and charities that are organized to serve the underprivileged. Not just employees, but also businesses should take responsibility to initiate and organize events so that the team members can take part proudly. And if you have a well-established brand on social media you can create your own movements like the Ice Bucket Challenge, bottle cap challenge, etc. You’ll be surprised to see how many employees take advantage of the opportunity to make a difference when you offer employees service time off that they can use to volunteer. – Kelly Richardson, Infobrandz

10. Customize The Program

Not everyone wants to take a nap after lunch, do yoga on a rooftop or hit the gym at your 50,000 sqm health and wellness facility. If you want your wellness program to work, tailor these programs to fit your varied employee needs. There’s nothing wrong with the above activities. In fact, many will find them beneficial. But some will not and it’s okay. Give them space to do the activity they prefer. Watch to see what they gravitate toward and create some other program for them or let them seek whatever refreshes them outside your office. For many who can’t fit into the activities mentioned above, a simple walk or elongated breaks could do the trick. – Samuel Thimothy, OneIMS

