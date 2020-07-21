10 Ways To Change Your Traditional Office As You Head Back To Work

Many states are beginning to reopen after an intensive COVID-19 lockdown, which means people are heading back to traditional offices (if they’re not in one of the “rollback states” reverting to previous conditions). However, just because reopening is taking place doesn’t mean the pandemic is over.

Many of your employees and clients will have concerns about coronavirus transmission; they may have anxieties about their health and safety. If you want to make people feel healthier, safer, and more secure, it’s your responsibility to open your office with new rules and restrictions in place.

Making masks an office staple keeps everyone safer.

Getty

New Policies to Introduce to the Office

Creating specific policies for your organization — and communicating those policies well — can reduce employee stress and make your staff feel cared for.

These are some of the most important rules to implement:

1. Make face masks mandatory (for the most part).

Early reports led to misinformation among the general public, but our best understanding is now that face masks can tremendously reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Make face masks mandatory for all your employees during the majority of the workday, with exceptions for things like eating and drinking, taking breaks, or working in total physical isolation. If your employees don’t have face masks, provide them.

2. Enforce social distance.

The recommendation we’ve all come to know is 6 feet: Remaining 6 feet away from other people at all times significantly reduces the possibility of direct transmission. Enforce this policy by moving furniture and placing visual indicators of distance; if you see anyone violating this distance policy, give them a reminder so the team understands it’s being enforced.

3. Make hand sanitizer available, and encourage its use.

Hand sanitizer is one of the most effective ways to clean your hands — a key tactic in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Do your research to make sure you’re buying effective hand sanitizer, then make it available at various locations throughout your workplace.

4. Improve your hand washing stations.

This is also a good opportunity to improve your hand washing stations or add new ones. In areas like bathrooms and kitchens, make sure ample soap is available, and include visual guides on proper hand washing techniques that people can follow.

5. Inspect and improve your ventilation systems.

Before resuming business operations, you should inspect your building’s heating, cooling, and ventilation systems. To minimize the spread of air droplets, it’s important to increase the circulation of outdoor air as much as possible. You can do this by ensuring that your ventilation system is clean and fully functional. You can also improve outdoor air circulation and make employees more comfortable by opening more doors and windows and using fans (assuming these methods don’t introduce a different safety risk).

6. Install new plastic shields and barriers.

Plastic shields and barriers can halt the travel of water droplets in the air. These are ideal as barriers between people who are communicating face to face or those who are working in close proximity to the public. They’re also inexpensive and easy to move, so they shouldn’t be difficult to put in place. Best of all, they can make everyone — including customers — feel safer.

7. Conduct daily health checks.

Each day, screen your employees for symptoms of COVID-19. Obviously, not all people are symptomatic, but if someone shows various symptoms, he should not be in the workplace. Look for fever, coughing, fatigue, and shortness of breath in particular, and don’t hesitate to turn someone around at the door.

8. Stagger shifts (if possible).

To reduce the number of people engaging with each other at any given time, consider staggering shifts. Don’t have everyone arriving or leaving at the same time.

9. Clean and disinfect surfaces regularly.

Throughout your building, there are dozens, if not hundreds, of surfaces that people will touch and interact with. Make time throughout the day to wipe down and disinfect these surfaces.

10. Make all new policies visible and easy to follow.

Finally, make sure all your new policies are clear, easy to find, easy to understand, and easy to abide by. Document the changes you’re making, and explain your expectations of employees. Send out a mass company email, follow up with meetings, and post written reminders throughout the office as an additional safety net.

Making Adjustments

We’re all going to experience some confusion and awkwardness as we adjust our businesses for this new normal — especially as we get used to traditional work environments after months of quarantine. However, if you’re confident and consistent in deploying these policies, both you and your employees will feel safer and less stressed during this transition.

Be prepared to make adjustments as we learn more about the transmission of the novel coronavirus and work toward getting it under control. Your employees’, customers’, and business’s safety depend on it.

