10 Women Who Are Driving Growth In Wealth Management And Investing

A recent report from McKinsey noted that women are the future of wealth and are poised to become the most important demographic to attract as clients within the wealth management and investment industries. With such opportunities comes the need to position more women leaders within these industries to help reach this significant force with the right products and services.

Already, there is a positive shift toward more women of influence in wealth management and investing. Here are 10 women who are driving growth in these industries:

1. Selena Powers Enright, Vice President of Media, Morgan Stanley MS

Selena is Vice President of Media for Morgan Stanley. Her career has focused on marketing and advertising, including digital strategy, integrated media, and digital media planning and buying within the financial and retail sectors.

2. Dipti Kachru, Chief Marketing Officer, U.S. Wealth Management, JPMorgan JPM Chase & Co.

Dipti is Chief Marketing Officer, U.S. Wealth Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co. During her tenure at JPMorgan Chase & Co., she has held numerous positions focused on the financial institution’s wealth management services as well as banking and asset management. Dipti has also served as Head of Client and Investment Marketing. Her other positions include Assistant Vice President, Consumer Marketing, College Savings Plans for Oppenheimer Funds and Program Manager for Managed Solutions.

3. Alicia Dan Petersen, Vice President and Media Director, Fidelity Investments

Alicia is Vice President and Media Director at Fidelity Investments. Throughout her career, her focus has been on developing and implementing multi-channel marketing solutions. These solutions include programmatic, social, mobile, video, search, and custom content creation for a diverse set of Fortune 500 brands, including financial services, investments, and wealth management.

4. Stephanie Kuehne, Vice President Marketing at Fisher Investments

Stephanie is Vice President Marketing at Fisher Investments, an independent multi-billion investment management firm. She has also served as Lieutenant Vice President of Global Marketing where she led the development of key international markets. Previous roles for this firm include Global Marketing Manager, Innovation Analyst, and Regional Sales Associate. Previously, Stephanie was a Client Associate for Merrill Lynch.

5. Gina House, Marketing Manager, Wells Fargo Advisors WFC

Gina is the Marketing Manager for Wells Fargo Advisors. Her responsibilities include recommending, developing, and leading the company’s brand initiatives for its product groups, sales channels, and financial advisors. She also serves on the Wells Fargo Advisors Operating Committee. Gina’s career and expertise in banking and brokerage spans almost 30 years. Her other roles include Senior Vice President of Operations at First Community Credit Union and Director of Digital Marketing for Edward Jones.

6. Sima Patel, Director of Digital Wealth Management, Merrill Lynch

Sima is Director of Digital Wealth Management at Merrill Lynch. Here, she defines strategy as well as develops and launches digital initiatives across online channels, including websites and social media. Previously, Sima was Vice President of Digital Wealth Management. Other roles include Associate Director of Advisory Social Media for UBS and Assistant Vice President for Merrill Lynch.

7. Leisa Peterson, Money and Business Coach, Podcaster, and Author

Leisa is a money and business coach, podcaster (“The Mindful Millionaire Podcast”), and author of “The Mindful Millionaire.” Her focus on wealth building is based on mindfulness programs through her Wealth Clinic coaching system that help clients learn how to build wealth and enjoy peace of mind. Leisa has assisted numerous entrepreneurs in helping to develop and launch their businesses, using approaches that add wealth and enhance assets. She is also a Certified Financial Planner.

8. Jillian Johnsrud, Financial and Life Coach, Author, and Teacher

Jillian helps people and business owners achieve financial independence through her coaching, teaching, speaking, and content. She has a podcast entitled “Everyday Courage” and also offers a blog. Jillian also hosts events like Camp Progress where participants learn about budgeting, goal setting, and how to achieve financial independence.

9. Lule Demmissie, President, Ally Invest

Lule has an extensive career in investments and wealth management. Her current role gives her the opportunity to put her thought leadership to work to help address the needs of all types of investors. Through positions with companies like TD Ameritrade, Morgan Stanley, Merril Lynch, and JPMorgan, Lule has expanded her expertise to include numerous niche investment areas, including broker-dealer businesses, model portfolio management, fintech product management and innovation, and customer-centered product solutions.

10. Andrea Zaretsky, Chief Marketing Officer at E*TRADE

Andrea focuses on developing strategies that increase customer acquisition, engagement, and loyalty in the most impactful way possible, putting decades of experience to work in both financial and retail industries. Her experience with Sephora, Toys R Us, and American Express AXP provides the knowledge and expertise to enable high growth. She applies a wide range of capabilities across CRM & Performance Marketing, Digital Marketing, Client Service, Loyalty & Rewards, Customer Experience, and Insights & Analytics.

