11 Considerations When Determining An Equity Offer To Early-Stage Non-Tech Hires

When you launch your startup and start hiring your first few employees, not all of them will be tech workers. Non-tech professions such as in sales, marketing, etc. are also crucial to the success of a business, but are sometimes viewed by new entrepreneurs as not as immediately essential as those in the tech field. Some companies don’t offer these hires any equity early on, but this may be a huge mistake. You can lose talented professionals if you don’t sweeten the deal enough.

Yet how much equity is the right amount for non-tech hires? What are the elements to look at when considering how much equity they should get? To help, 11 members of Young Entrepreneur Council weigh in on what any leader should keep in mind when figuring out how much equity non-tech hires should receive when hired at a startup.

Young Entrepreneur Council members advise what to think about when offering equity to non-tech employees. Photos courtesy of the individual members.

1. Their Performance

Since they’re less critical but still essential, non-technical hires should be awarded equity based on performance, but also comparatively speaking to the performance of technical hires. In short, technical hires should be given more weight in their performance. It’s a pretty simple formula, but it should work. – Andrew Schrage, Money Crashers Personal Finance

2. Their Start Date

Start date is the most critical part of deciding who gets equity and how much. Aside from the founders, the actual role the person plays is immaterial since some founders hire sales first, others developers, others marketers. There’s no gold standard when it comes to equity. But start date is one of the best ways to reward people with equity since they’ll have contributed more to the early growth. – Josh Kohlbach, Wholesale Suite

3. Their Experience

From my point of view, experience is a big determining factor when hiring. If you want someone with extensive experience, the capital must be higher. It is necessary to create a profile of what you expect to find in the staff and this will help determine the level of experience you need and estimate the capital to be invested according to your budget. – Kevin Leyes, Leyes Media & Team Leyes, by Leyes Enterprises

4. What They Prefer

One important consideration that you shouldn’t overlook is your hire’s own preference. While the ultimate decision is yours, you need to find out whether the non-tech hire would prefer more equity or a cash payout instead. Their personal circumstances or goals will impact how they view the equity you give, so you might as well get their input on what they think would be more helpful. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

5. The Relevant Comps

When looking at equity, it is always good to hire an HR company to provide comparables in different markets, fields, etc. Often, it depends on the level of investment received/the stage of your business, the state you are working in and the position. Your corporate lawyer may also be able to provide comps. – Sara Bonham, Willow Cup (dba Perennial)

6. How They Balance Your Skillset

Make sure your talent pool covers all your bases. If you’re a technical founder, but lack marketing and/or sales skills, then perhaps consider offering a little more than you normally would for somebody that’s truly a rockstar in that role. A good well-balanced team goes a long way. –Andy Karuza, LitPic

7. Their Contribution To Growth

Equity is an effective way to lure talent and compensate for the lack of job security that they inevitably will take when joining a startup. Hires like sales and marketing staff help the startup grow and progress, and they should be rewarded in the form of their contribution basis. To put it simply, the power/equity should be allocated based on a revenue-sharing model. – Vikas Agrawal, Infobrandz

8. The Worst-Case Scenarios

I’m reminded of a book called Slicing Pie by Mike Moyer. You may have to give up your shares if you’re overly generous in the early days and need more rounds of funding than you think. You can’t take back what you gave someone, so think in worst-case scenarios. Think millions of outstanding shares and a few thousand going to one person, leaving you with plenty. – Solomon Thimothy, OneIMS

9. Your Business’s Overall Potential

How much potential does the business have? If it’s something you believe will have great long-term success, then it may be worth figuring out a way to instead pay higher salaries or create a commission/profit share structure. Early stages won’t be the only time you’ll have to face the equity dilemma. How much are you willing to give up in the big picture? –Travis Jamison, Smash.vc

10. What Will Be Left For Investors

Most founders give out equity based on start dates and job titles, but after a certain point, an employee option pool is a better choice. It offers new employees a stake in the company, but also signals that founders care about how much stake in the company to offer to investors. – Thomas Griffin, OptinMonster

11. How It Will Motivate Them

The early phase of any startup is the most crucial and sensitive stage for its growth. And not every single person, either technical or non-technical, will be as motivated as the founders. The most effective way to incentivize the team’s performance is by using the equity in lieu of commissions on sales or bonuses. And of course, make sure you’re not diluting the power and are also maintaining positive cash flow –Kelly Richardson, Infobrandz

