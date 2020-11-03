13 Election Day Freebies And Discounts – Including Donuts, Margaritas And Free Coffee

getty

Doing your part to uphold democracy can be hungry work. So across the country, retailers are offering discounts and freebies to Americans on Election Day. From cheap rides to polling places to free coffee to half-price burgers, there are plenty of deals to score on Election Day. Be sure to call ahead or get in early as some of these promotions will end when supplies run out.

Election Day 2020 freebies and deals

Biggby Coffee: Buy-one-get-one free or $1 off any drink up to 24-ounces at participating locations.

Boston Market: If you are up late tonight to track election results, Boston Market is offering a free slider after 9 p.m.

Chili’s: Through Election Day, get the Presidente Margarita for $5 and a free commemorative sticker while supplies last.

DoorDash: Free delivery on all orders with a $15 minimum on Election Day with promo code VOTE. For DashPass subscribers with free delivery, DoorDash is providing 10% off orders with code DPVOTE. Be sure to enter codes at checkout.

Grubhub: Discounts and promotions vary between restaurants, but chains like Burger King and Jersey Mike’s are offering discounts and freebies for qualifying purchases.

Jimmy John’s: Buy one 8″ or 16″ sandwich with code “SAVEON2″ online or in the app for 50% off any 8″ or 16” sandwich.

Krispy Kreme: All guests get a free Original Glazed Doughnut and a commemorative “I Voted” sticker Tuesday, while supplies last.

Lyft: 50% off one ride to a polling place or ballot dropbox (up to $10) on Election Day. To get the discount, use the promo code 2020VOTE when you book a ride.

McDonald’s: When you order a hot or iced coffee through the McDonald’s app, you will receive a free pastry. You can choose from a selection including apple fritters, cinnamon rolls and blueberry muffins. The promotion runs from Election Day to Nov. 9.

Wawa: “Free Coffee Tuesdays” starts Election Day, and goes until the end of December for Wawa Rewards members. New members need to register by 8 p.m. Tuesday to get this deal.

Wendy’s: You can get a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any purchase through Nov. 8 made either in-person or through the Wendy’s app.

White Castle: Get $4 off orders of $20 or more – or $5 off orders of $30 or more in New Jersey and New York – through Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates on Tuesday. Be sure to call ahead before ordering as all locations will close from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. to give employees time to vote.

Uber: Get up to 50% off rides (up to $7 per ride, $14 round trip) both to and from your polling location.

This isn’t an exhaustive list of Election Day freebies, and we’ll keep this list updated throughout the day. Your local restaurants or retailers may offer deals and discounts as well. For further coverage of the 2020 election, be sure to follow our presidential election live blog.

