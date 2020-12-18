14 Important Delegation Lessons Every New Tech Leader Should Learn

Many new tech leaders come from hands-on roles and aren’t used to delegating their work to others. However, as a leader in any industry, it’s important to understand when to let go of control. Doing so will not only shift the day-to-day “busy work” off your plate, but it will also allow your team to help you grow.

We spoke with members of Forbes Technology Council about the importance of delegation as a tech leader. Below, 14 of them share important lessons in delegating the right tasks to the right team members.

1. Start small.

I suggest you start delegating by handing out small tasks. It’s not easy to pass off a key part of your big project to someone on your team, especially if you’re a new leader. Start by prioritizing everything you need to get done and delegate the bottom priorities to others. – Thomas Griffin, OptinMonster

2. Practice saying ‘no’ to yourself.

First, recognize that you can’t do everything yourself. Learn to say “no” to yourself so you can delegate tasks to the team. Selecting the “right” team member to take on a task is less important than taking the step to delegate. – Saryu Nayyar, Gurucul

3. Don’t be afraid of making mistakes.

There’s always room for error. New tech leaders need to know that the art of delegation is something that they need to learn on the job, just like any other domain. They will get things wrong at certain times and delegate to the wrong teams. The key is to enable and trust the other teams. If things go wrong, it’s okay—they have learned how to initially delegate and the next time, they will delegate better. – Ayman Shoukry, Specright Inc.

4. Match individual strengths to tasks.

The most important part is knowing your employees’ strengths and weaknesses to ensure you have the best person to get the job done. When you match someone’s strengths with their ability to complete specific tasks and provide the “why” behind this responsibility or task, it empowers your team, builds trust and assists with their professional development. – Tiffany Saylor, Front Burner Restaurants

5. Provide guidance as needed.

Not everyone is going to be at the same level as the individual handing off the task. Mentorship and guidance often have to go hand-in-hand with delegation—at least initially—to ensure the people beneath the tech leader are capable of taking on what’s being handed over. – Dan Maycock, Loftus Ranches

6. Let team members train with you first.

Be a player-coach to whomever you delegate tasks to. By spending cycles up front, the person you delegate work to will gain an understanding of the right way to complete the assigned task. Some upfront investment will be beneficial in the long haul. – Damian Ehrlicher, Protected IT

7. Teach by doing.

Delegation is an art. One important thing every leader needs to do to drive delegation is to teach by doing. Every person you want to delegate tasks to needs to know how to get the job done and what “done” looks like. I have learned from experience to teach how it needs to be done, give them a chance to do it and then tweak the process until it’s acceptable. Instead of giving feedback, you are tweaking the process. – Chaitra Vedullapalli, Women in Cloud

8. Understand that ‘who’ is more important than ‘how.’

One important consideration when delegating technical tasks is understanding that “who” is always faster than “how.” Choosing the right technical person who knows how to execute the task will save you a considerable amount of time that would otherwise be spent on figuring out how to do it yourself. – Adi Ekshtain, Amaryllis Payment Solutions

9. Get a high-level view before delegating.

Tech leaders need to think of their team as a machine. Before you can have a well-oiled machine, you must understand the key objectives and actions at a company level so that only the most important tasks are delegated. Secondly, when delegating, matching the tasks with the strengths of individuals is a must. This ensures that team members can execute tasks with the right motivation. – Tanvir Bhangoo, TBX Digital Inc.

10. Get to know your team really well.

New managers are usually top individual contributors. Their most significant challenge is usually delegation, as at first, they tend to do everything themselves. New leaders have to get to know their team members and force themselves to delegate accordingly. Step-by-step, lower-priority tasks will build the confidence of entry-level employees, whereas more senior employees only need direction. – Bob Fabien Zinga, Directly, Inc./U.S. Navy Reserve

11. Only keep what can only be done by you.

Delegation only works when you have a team that you can trust to get the job done. After establishing this, take note of all your tasks at hand. Ask yourself, “Which ones must I as a tech leader focus on, and which ones can my team members tackle?” Then ask yourself who the best person is to accomplish this. Approaching delegation this way makes it a breeze. – Marc Fischer, Dogtown Media LLC

12. Develop a prioritization rubric.

New tech leaders often struggle when there are multiple conflicting priorities. I often get asked, “What’s our priority?” Instead of answering that question, I teach new leaders to develop a rubric by which any new work item can be evaluated to determine priority. A good rubric contains drivers like user impact, revenue impact, loss of service, etc. – Kathy Keating, TextUs

13. Balance today and the future.

There’s a balance between what you’re aiming to deliver now and who you’re planning to be in the future. The “70% rule” is a good approach for the former, but developing the instinct of envisioning what people can become with the right faith and coaching is the sustainable modus operandi. You’ll need allies to grow your vision, so take chances and teach what you know now and groom for the future. – Diana Xhumari, Tegeria

14. Set a budget for mistakes.

I learned a great delegating technique from Timothy Ferriss’ book The 4-Hour Workweek. Set budget allowances for mistakes by your employees. For example, you can tell Alex from marketing that he is allowed to have slip-ups that will cost the company up to $400 per month. This way your team won’t be as afraid to make mistakes and learn while at the same being cautious about the cost of their mistakes. – Bobir Akilkhanov, Missed.com

