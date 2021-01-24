14-Inch MacBook Pro In A 13-Inch Chassis: This Is What It Could Look Like

Breaking
Technology

written by Forbes January 24, 2021
It’s possible, if not probable, that Apple will replace the 13-inch MacBook Pro chassis with the upcoming 14-inch M1 MacBook Pro.

Aside from new M1 silicon, the 14-inch MBP, due in the second half of this year, may feature a mini-LED display too.

But its biggest draw will be a new design with thinner display bezels, likely eliminating the need for a 13-inch model because the size difference will be too negligible.

HP did 14” but how will Apple do it?

Hewlett-Packard recently released a “14-inch” version of its popular Spectre x360. HP calls it 14-inch but it’s actually a 13.5 inch display*.

Dell has done something similar with the newest XPS 13 9310 which boasts a 13.4-inch display instead of the standard 13.3 (though it’s still called 13-inch).

It’s surprising how much difference 0.1 or 0.2 inches makes. This is especially conspicuous with the new Spectre x360 because HP changed the aspect ratio to 3:2 from 16:9.

Essentially what happens is the display gets a little bit taller but the lower chassis remains more or less the same size (unless you add bigger speaker grills like HP did with the Spectre x360 14 then the lower chassis gets a little deeper).

But as you can see in the image below, the Spectre x360 14’s chassis (keyboard, trackpad, palm rest, and speaker grills) is actually less wide than 13-inch MacBook Pro’s.

The point being that you can increase display size (and reduce bezels) and create a chassis that is actually smaller than some competing 13.3-inch laptops.

I’m guessing that Apple will do a real 14-inch-sized MacBook but keep the chassis close to the current 13.3-inch MacBook Pro. Apple should be able to pull this off because it has left itself with plenty of room for improvement with the current relatively-chunky MBP 13 bezels.

——

NOTES:

*I have the 13.5″ 3K2K (3,000-by-2,000) OLED model (400 nits). Another trend for laptops is the move away from the overkill of 4K on a 13-inch or 14-inch display to the use of a more practical 3K display. One benefit is an increase in battery life.

Source

