15% Gain Possible For AutoNation Stock Post-Covid?

Comparing the trend in Aut0Nation’s stock (NYSE: AN), an automotive retailer which deals in new and pre-owned vehicles, over recent months with its trajectory during and after the Great Recession of 2008, we believe that the stock can potentially gain 15% to levels around $45, once fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak are put to rest. AutoNation gets about one-third of its automobile retail revenue from used cars, with the rest coming from new cars. Given the Hertz bankruptcy, several thousand cars could be flooded into the used car market – which could send the car prices even lower. The used car business is already depressed since the Covid-19 shut down, due to reduced prices, low demand, and increased inventory.

A detailed comparison of AutoNation performance vis-à-vis the S&P 500 is available in our interactive dashboard analysis, 2007-08 vs. 2020 Crisis Comparison: How Did AutoNation Stock Fare Compared With S&P 500?

At the end of January the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the coronavirus spread. The rally in the equity market continued till February 19 with the S&P 500 reaching a record high, but the trend reversed sharply over the following weeks. AN stock lost 44% of its value (vs. about 34% decline in the S&P 500) between February 19 and March 23. A bulk of the decline came after March 6th, when an increasing number of Coronavirus cases outside China fueled concerns of a global economic slowdown. Notably, though, the multi-billion dollar stimulus package announced by the U.S. government has helped the stock price recover 46% over recent weeks (vs. about 36% gain in the S&P 500) to its current level of close to $39.

AutoNation Stock Fell Because The Situation On The Ground Had Changed

Consumers under lockdown-style conditions could likely forego making big-ticket purchases such as automobiles. Business shutdowns across the world had a ripple effect on new car production through disrupted supply chains and subdued buying activity due to job losses.

In the recent Q1, AutoNation’s same-store sales declined by 4.9%. Its revenues fell by 6.3% year-over-year to $4.7 billion. The company swung to a net loss of $232.3 million, or $2.58 a share, from net income of $92.0 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-ago period. To add to that, new vehicle sales dropped 8.6% to $2.28 billion and used vehicle sales declined 6.8% to $1.25 billion. AutoNation is cutting down on its advertising expenditures by around 50% in Q2. The company did point out that it has approximately $400 million in cash and $700 million at its disposal under a revolving credit facility. The retailer has also taken steps to improve profitability such as eliminating thousands of jobs permanently, which could help save SG&A costs and improve margins.

If signs of coronavirus containment aren’t clear by its upcoming Q2 earnings timeframe, it’s likely that AN’s stock is going to see a continued drop when results confirm reality.

AN Stock Fared Better During The 2008 Downturn

But AN stock fared better during the 2008 downturn. AN’s stock declined from levels of around $18 in October 2007 (the pre-crisis peak) to roughly $10 in March 2009 (as the markets bottomed out) – implying that the stock lost as much as 44% of its value from its approximate pre-crisis peak. This marked a lower drop than the broader S&P, which fell by about 51%.

However, AN’s stock recovered post the 2008 crisis, to levels of about $19 in early 2010, rising by 92% between March 2009 and January 2010. In comparison, the S&P bounced back by about 48% over the same period.

Will AutoNation Stock Recover Similarly From The Current Crisis?

It should be noted that AN’s stock fell 44% from the market peak on February 19 to the low on March 23 compared to a similar decline during the 2008 recession. Also, since it has recovered almost 46% over recent weeks – we believe it can potentially recover by another 15% to be close to $45 once economic conditions begin to show signs of improving. This marks a partial recovery to around the $48 level AN stock was at before the coronavirus outbreak gained global momentum.

Also see – The potential impact of the Covid-19 recession on Avis Budget Group with a focus on the company’s liquidity reserves.

That said, the actual recovery and its timing hinge on the broader containment of the coronavirus spread. Our dashboard forecasting U.S. Covid-19 cases with cross-country comparisons analyzes expected recovery time-frames and possible spread of the virus.

Further, our dashboard -28% Coronavirus crash vs. 4 Historic crashes builds a complete macro picture further. A complete set of coronavirus impact and timing analyses is available here.

