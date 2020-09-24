15 Smart Ways To Get More Mileage Out Of Your Digital Content

If your company has a blog and social media presence, you know how challenging it can be to keep up with the constant demand for new content. Recycling and updating existing content is a great way to put a fresh spin on what you’ve previously published without the hassle of coming up with a brand-new idea.

However, there’s an art to repurposing content: The best brands don’t just copy and paste across platforms; they recontextualize their content and adapt it before reposting.

To help you do this, we asked 15 members of Young Entrepreneur Council for the best ways to get more mileage out of online content. They gave their tips below.

Young Entrepreneur Council members discuss strategies for reusing past content. Photos courtesy of the individual members.

1. Adapt Content To Different Mediums

Consider repurposing content using another communication medium. Video, infographics and animations can be great ways to repackage content in a way that is engaging for the consumer. Not only are these alternative mediums appealing, they can also be great ways to simplify complicated concepts. – Traci Beach, Craft Impact

2. Develop A Defined Process

Develop a comprehensive content cycling process. When you create a specific content/media type, it should be pulled through this process and reformatted into videos, text posts and images that are then published and distributed through the appropriate media channels. – Kevin Getch, Webfor

3. Take A Hub-And-Spoke Approach

A hub-and-spoke strategy works well. Create long-form evergreen content (the hub) and use it as the foundation for shorter content adapted for each social media platform (the spokes). For example, you could distill the core points into short messages for Twitter threads and Facebook, create an infographic for social media promotion and then break that down into panels for sharing on Instagram. – Justin Blanchard, ServerMania Inc.

4. Keep Updating Older Blog Content

If you regularly update your blog content with new information, you have a much better chance of keeping people involved with your website. Consumers like interacting with brands that are up-to-date on the latest news in their industry. If someone lands on your site and sees that you have a list of updated posts with stats from this year, they are going to see you as a valuable resource. – John Turner, SeedProd LLC

5. Turn Your Content Into A Podcast

A great way to recycle content that’s no longer gaining traction is to turn it into a podcast. More people rely on podcasts to entertain themselves and learn new things while on long commutes or doing chores. Creating podcast content broadens your audience and encourages people to consume your content in a new, refreshing way. – Jared Atchison, WPForms

6. Break Up Long-Form Posts Into as Many Pieces as Possible

Don’t assume people read all your content. It’s totally fine to re-use it in different forms. Here’s an example (supposing you have one long-read post that performs well): Make it visual. You can turn it into an infographic, make a couple of image carousels for social media, record a video and turn it into a podcast later. You can even use it for your email marketing campaign. – Solomon Thimothy, OneIMS

7. Explore Topics More In-Depth

Look for themes, topics and ideas that you can explore further. Consider how to present that information in the best format possible. This makes it easier to repurpose the content into different formats so it’s more easily consumed by that audience. – Thomas Griffin, OptinMonster

8. Create Content With The Intention Of Repurposing

Approach your existing content with the intention of repurposing it rather than recycling it. When you repurpose content, you change the format to something else. For example, turn a podcast episode into a blog post or offer the transcript as a lead magnet. You can also highlight quotes and feature them on social media. Repurpose what you have to create value without starting from scratch. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

9. Explore Spin-Off Ideas

Recycling content is not copying and pasting. It’s about using the information that had the most positive impact on the audience and working with it to generate new content that can have the same result. Exploring different ideas based on the main content will help to raise its performance and achieve the objectives proposed with its use. – Kevin Leyes, Leyes Media & Team Leyes, by Leyes Enterprises

10. Focus On Visual Adaptations

You can turn any piece of written content into visual content, such as infographics or videos. People like to consume content in different ways, so providing different mediums helps them stay interested and come back. It’s important to consider how your audience interacts with your online content so you can create more of what they want and build a loyal readership. – Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms

11. Look At Your Content As A Full Campaign

Do not copy and paste to different platforms. Instead, think of your content as a campaign. Start with one large piece like a whitepaper and break it up into a dozen different types of content like blog posts, guest contributed articles, infographics and social media posts. – Kelsey Raymond, Influence & Co.

12. Create A Content Series And Interlink Them

I often find that there are themes within a piece of content that don’t get explored enough. This is often for the sake of brevity so users don’t get overwhelmed. A simple way to make use of older content is to create posts inspired by the content of an existing piece. You can then interlink these posts or create a cohesive series and offer them to users as a guide. – Blair Williams, MemberPress

13. Draft An E-Book

You can get more mileage out of your content by turning multiple long-form posts about one specific topic into an e-book. But the key is to update each piece of content to reflect new studies and figures, so readers are getting the most up-to-date information. I believe that this is a great way to keep people engaged with your brand and content. – John Brackett, Smash Balloon LLC

14. Study Your Metrics Before Updating Content

Blog posts from years past are a treasure trove of fresh content waiting to bear new fruit. Not only do you have a piece that is already relevant to your audience (with metrics to prove it), but updating these articles also shows a commitment to high-quality content to both human readers and search engines. Use your metrics to beef up and refresh the content to build on your successful foundations. – Reuben Yonatan, SaasList

15. Follow Each Platform’s Best Content Practices

Adapt your content to the best format of the network. Recycling saves a ton of time, but still requires some manual work. People are used to different content formats and tones across different networks, so adapt accordingly. Make sure you also target the right audiences, as your followers may be spread out differently in every channel. Explore the influencers in your field for inspiration. – Mario Peshev, DevriX

Source