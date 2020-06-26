15 Tech Experts Share Potential Impacts Of AI On Society

Getty

The age of artificial intelligence is here, and it will eventually change how most businesses and industries operate. With so much potential, AI could prove a powerful tool in addressing certain societal problems; however, as with any new technology, it may cause problems, too.

As prominent tech leaders, the members of Forbes Technology Council are keeping their eye on the rapid evolution of AI and assessing its potential impact. We asked 15 of them to share their thoughts on whether artificial intelligence will help or hurt society in the long run. Here’s what they had to say.

1. Accelerated Economic Inequality

AI will be an accelerant for further economic inequality in our society. While it’s a competitive advantage for those who can harness it for data-driven decision-making, AI remains most accessible to the very well-resourced due to highly compensated practitioners. The financial rewards are increasingly consolidated to a few leaders while AI disrupts labor markets through the automation of jobs. – Andrew Sellers, QOMPLX, Inc.

2. Augmented Human Intelligence

If the goal is to replace people at every turn, I think AI is headed in the wrong direction. The key to successful AI will be augmented intelligence, in which AI can empower humans by amplifying their skills to make better decisions. This will drive efficiency in so many areas in society and has the power to change things for the positive. The key is to remember that technology is here to assist us, not replace us. – Ernie Bray, AutoClaims Direct Inc. (ACD)

3. Easier Identification Of Anomalous Behavior

Machine learning and analytics are both being used to set a baseline of normal behavior, which makes identifying threats and anomalous behavior easier and faster. Systems that can detect and escalate unusual patterns and help pinpoint event timelines provide deep insight into security events that may be the source of the anomalies. – Stephen Moore, Exabeam

4. Smarter Career Paths

AI can recognize patterns that we cannot. It’s already a core element of most companies’ hiring processes thanks to the widespread use of applicant tracking systems. In the years to come, job seekers will turn the tables and begin using AI to find smarter career-development opportunities. This will lead to greater employee satisfaction and retention—and make the world a better place to work. – Gergo Vari, Lensa, Inc.

5. Faster Healthcare Advancements

AI has been called on to speed up drug development through deep learning as well as to distill Covid-19-related information in the media and reduce the sharing of misinformation. While applications of AI may not work miracles in the fight against the virus, they’re proving to be extremely valuable and will bring into focus further advancements over time. – Harinder Takhar, Paytm Labs

6. Enhanced Cybersecurity

AI is very important to our future given the increase in cyberattacks and the reduced time to breach by cybercriminals. AI can go beyond what automated systems can do by learning as the threat landscape evolves. With the right training, over time AI is capable of hunting for, detecting and responding to incidents or breaches with little human intervention. This can save lives, resources and time. – Michael Xie, Fortinet

7. Better Financial Modeling

When humans try to predict the long-term impact of financial decisions they are constrained by two things: the plethora of data that must be accounted for and the human error factor. Thus, a well-trained AI model that automates this process by flawlessly analyzing large amounts of information will benefit society by saving a lot of time and money. – Ashwini Choudhary, Recogni

8. Worker Empowerment

AI implementation should augment human intelligence, not replace humans. That means helping more people to unleash their creativity or do jobs that would otherwise be beyond their cognitive ability. Replacing humans will only increase the pool of people who won’t be able to function in a technology-driven society. For now, let’s use technology to empower humans to be better. – Vaclav Vincalek, Future Infinitive

9. Increased Bottlenecks

No matter how much we want AI to be the next best thing, it might create even more bottlenecks in the industries that actively implement it. It is quite possible that AI is going to require more control in order not to fail us. Its complexity and the amount of hope we put into it may bring more questions than answers and create more bottlenecks than we have ever seen. – Daria Leshchenko, SupportYourApp Inc.

10. More Efficient Big Data Management

We now live in a world awash in data—so much that we can’t even put it all to good use in many cases. AI is already working to change that. As a component of big data management systems, AI can classify, aggregate, normalize and analyze large data sets more quickly and accurately than a human could ever hope to. Once that’s complete, we can step in to make the higher-order decisions. – Ron Cogburn, Exela Technologies

11. A Double-Edged Sword For Crime Prevention

When it comes to crime, AI is a double-edged sword. On one hand, financial institutions are already using this tech’s incredible data-analyzing ability to identify fraudulent activity. AI is also helping to stop various other cybercrimes. But in the real world, policing should never be automated by AI. There’s too much potential for information misuse and violation of ethical boundaries. – Marc Fischer, Dogtown Media LLC

12. More Opportunities For Engagement

Many tools are available to learn about a person’s personality and workstyle, yet few companies have learned to optimize the use of these tools to build trust and engagement. Companies that use AI to engage with their employees, investors, vendors, customers, acquisition targets and other stakeholders have a big advantage as they improve the experience of the people they interact with. – Michael Levine, Advantage Talent, Inc.

13. More Accurate Natural Disaster Prediction

As climate change continues to affect the world, society faces more natural disasters, more often. AI is helping specialists across a variety of domains predict large-scale events that can dramatically impact people. While we can’t prepare for everything all the time, scientists are using AI-powered tools to better forecast future disasters, saving larger portions of people than they could before. – Thomas Griffin, OptinMonster

14. Voice-Interactive Back-Office Systems

Speech-to-text is a powerful application of machine learning technology. Today, 20% of all Google searches are done via voice. An entire generation of users is growing accustomed to leveraging conversational interfaces with technology. As this user expectation permeates into enterprise software, workers will expect to interact with back-office systems using spoken queries and commands. – Sean Maday, Google

15. Faster Access To Information

AI benefits include “connecting the dots” to infer and make better decisions. AI will be used to get people to the right information, avoid false information and show how information can be linked together to make better decisions. Investors, planners and medical professionals will more quickly enhance their knowledge. Too much time is lost searching. Instead, AI can enable more decisions. – Steven Gustafson, Noonum

