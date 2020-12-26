16-Inch MacBook Pro: Leaks Point To This In 2021

The 2020 16-inch MacBook Pro. The M1 processor is expected in 2021. Credit: Apple

Waiting for the other shoe to drop in 2021? Rumors hint at a powerful update for Apple’s last Intel holdout.

In the wake of the release of the M1 MacBook Air and M1 13-inch MacBook Pro in November, 2021 promises an Apple silicon version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Leaks, aka rumors, so far hint at the following:

The silicon rumors are supported by Apple’s own official messaging about moving to its own processors (and, as a result, dropping Intel) for future Macs.

The MBP 16 is practically begging for an M1 upgrade since there is no doubt about the quantum leap in performance.

Very little has changed since the MBP 16 was introduced more than a year ago (November 2019). And don’t expect anything to happen until the MBP 16 variant of the M1 gets the green light.

The MacBook Pro 16 is currently saddled with last year’s Intel 9th gen processor (though it can be configured with a decent AMD Radeon Pro 5600M graphics processor at the high end).

Intel-based Windows laptops also feel the heat

The current 16-inch MacBook Pro is my favorite large-screen laptop I have among a stable of Windows laptops I test including the latest 15-inch XPS 15 9500 and latest HP Spectre x360 15 (both 2020 models).

MORE FOR YOU

But trading it in is inevitable given the massive performance gaps between Apple’s M series chips and Intel. Let’s hope it’s not a long wait.

Reader Comments

Source