2 Cheap UK Shares I’d Buy For January And Hold Forever

Here’s two cheap UK shares which I expect to be in high demand in the days ahead:

Games Workshop

As an owner of Games Workshop Group shares I’ll be glued to my screen on Tuesday, January 12. That’s when the fantasy wargaming giant is due to release half-year trading numbers. And based on recent market updates I’m expecting another banger.

The closure of its shops due to Covid-19 lockdowns haven’t stopped profits here from continuing to surge. In fact Games Workshop predicted in December that pre-tax profit for April-November would come in at least £90m. Sales in the same 2019 period came in at a much-more modest £59m. Trading has been so strong, in fact, that the Warhammer creator has made a habit of upgrading its own forecasts in recent months. I think another positive revision is on the cards for the near future, too.

For the time being City analysts reckon Games Workshop’s annual earnings will swell 55% in the fiscal period to May 2021. And this leaves it trading on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) reading of just 0.7. This is far too cheap, in my opinion, when you consider the defensive strength that its niche retail operations afford, and the exceptional long-term opportunities that international expansion provides.

JD Sports Fashion

The red lights are still flashing for the UK retail sector. The announcement of a fresh national lockdown yesterday spells many more weeks at least of severe stress for Britain’s shops. But one firm I’m tipping to stand out amongst the gloom is JD Sports Fashion. In fact I’m expecting another robust trading announcement when it publishes its post-Christmas update also on Tuesday, January 12.

It’d be a stretch to say that 2020 was a sterling year for JD Sports. It suffered badly from Covid-19 lockdowns as store sales plummeted. But the ‘athleisure’ specialist has fared better than most other fashion retailers. This pays testament to the pace at which the sport casual market is growing; the strength of its e-commerce proposition; and the long list of exclusive products which it stocks.

These factors helped revenues in the six months to August 1 remain stable at £2.54m, JD said last month. This compares with the £2.72m worth of sales the UK share clocked up in the same 2019 period.

City analysts reckon that JD’s annual earnings will slip 32% in the outgoing fiscal year (to January 2021). However, they are anticipating a 63% bottom-line bounceback in financial 2022. And consequently the retailer trades on a PEG ratio of just 0.4 for that upcoming period. I’d buy it today because of that ‘athleisure’ boom and the UK share’s aggressive expansion strategy to capitalise fully on this. Last month it spent $325m to snap up footwear giant Shoe Palace and its 167 stores in the US to add to other recent acquisitions.

