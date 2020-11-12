20 Free Games Just Got Added To PlayStation Plus, But There’s A Catch

PS Plus just got a whole lot better. Credit: Sony

It’s a good day to be a gamer, whether you’re playing on the brand new Xbox Series X or a newly arrived PlayStation 5.

Microsoft’s console launched this Tuesday and I played a few hours on my shiny new console yesterday. I’ll have impressions up soon, but the TL;DR is that it’s a great machine.

I’m still waiting for my PS5 to arrive. FedEx should be stopping by any minute now…any minute now.

When it does, I’ll be able to play most of my PS4 games on it flawlessly (just like you can play most of your Xbox One games flawlessly on the Xbox Series X).

Better yet, I’ll have access to the PS Plus Collection, which launches today alongside the launch of the PlayStation 5. This is a pretty big deal. So long as you have a PS Plus membership, you’ll have access to 20 PS4 games from both Sony’s Worldwide Studios and third parties, with more coming to the Collection in the future.

Here’s the full list:

From Worldwide Studios:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

From our third-party publishers and developers:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

While these are all PS4 games and not remasters or anything like that, they are going to play better on the PS5 thanks to the console’s much faster SSD drive.

According to Sony, “PS4 games redeemed from the PlayStation Plus Collection and played on the PS5 console will see benefits such as increased loading speed and improved or more stable framerates with PS5’s Game Boost.”

The only downside—and it’s not really a downside—is that the PS Plus Collection is only available on PS5. PS4 gamers don’t get any of these titles. In that sense, it’s not quite like Xbox Game Pass which is available regardless of platform, and even on PC.

Still, it’s a nice perk for anyone getting a PS5 right now. There aren’t many PS5 games out there, for one thing, and this gives people a chance to catch up on some of the best games of the last generation.

Check out our PS5 buying guide here, and a full list of PS5 launch titles here.

Thanks for stopping by! If you fancy it, feel free to follow me on Twitter or Facebook and let me know the games you’re looking forward to most.

Have fun and remember, don’t let politics ruin your video games.

