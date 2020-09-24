Breaking
2020 Forbes CIO Virtual Series—Episode 1: Collaboration, Innovation & Integration: Three Keys To CIO Success

2020 Forbes CIO Virtual Series—Episode 1: Collaboration, Innovation & Integration: Three Keys To CIO Success

2020 has accelerated the speed of digital-first change. To help their companies win in a turbulent world, forward-thinking CIOs are rising to the challenge in multiple ways. They are forging deeper relationships across the C-suite to bolster resilience. They are driving novel products and services that delight customers and deliver new revenue streams. And they are infusing IT knowhow and leading-edge technologies into business operations in new and exciting ways. In this episode, top technology leaders will talk about how they and their teams are driving collaboration, innovation and the integration of new technologies as they shape their strategies for 2021 and beyond.

