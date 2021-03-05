25 of the Best Add-On Slack Apps to Make Your Marketing Team More Effective

Just like your favorite iOS apps, software-specific apps can greatly improve our day-to-day work experiences.

Slack is one of the most popular channel-based messaging systems on the market, with over 12 million people using the system every day. What’s more, their diverse and ever-growing selection of Slack apps is only improving their service.

For marketers, Slack apps may improve productivity, efficiency, collaboration, and project management.

Below, we’ll cover the 25 best Slack apps on the market and explore how they can improve your marketing processes.

Add-On Slack Apps for Metrics

Marketing is all about metrics. If you want to prove your worth to your customers and find ways to become more efficient, you need clear analytics to guide you.

If you want to access your marketing data directly in Slack, you can use metric tracking apps. For example, if you want to track your read and click-through rates, collect data on form submissions, or see the number of active customers in your database, you can find a Slack app to help.

Here are the top five metrics tracking Slack apps available today.

1. Statsbot

Statsbot is a Slack app that allows you to design your own analytics platform for tracking metrics.

Statsbot uses machine-learning technology to deliver insights and predictive analytics to diverse teams.

Once implemented, Statsbot allows you to track metrics, build custom funnels, and ask questions about data via your Slack app.

In addition, their quick-load customized dashboards deliver visual, up-to-date analytics at your fingertips.

2. Databox

Databox pulls your data into one cohesive place so you can track performance and see real-time insights.

If you’re interested in taking a deeper dive into your KPI benchmarks and building your own custom data dashboard, then Databox is a great choice.

Other features of Databox include:

performance alerts and recommendations

goal setting options for specific metrics

data calculations

daily, weekly, or monthly KPI scorecards

3. CallRail

CallRail is a call tracking analytics service created to improve lead funnels and form tracking.

Their Slack app integration allows you to see your CallRail phone call, text message, and form submission data directly in your Slack workspace.

In addition, CallRail’s Slack app brings real-time Slack notifications for calls, texts, and form submissions. It also allows you to respond to texts directly from your Slack notification center.

4. Qualtrics

Qualtrics is an experience management app trusted by many of the world’s top Fortune 500 companies.

The Qualtrics Slack app integration allows users to collect experience data directly through Slack.

With Qualtrics for Slack, you can:

embed surveys, collect feedback, and close your lead loops within Slack

collect insights from feedback data related to your employee experiences

leverage Qualtrics sophisticated survey functionality with features such as branch logic, display logic, and sentiment analysis

5. Google Analytics Insights

The Google Analytics Slack app allows you to integrate your Google Analytics, Google Ads, and Google Search Console into your Slack dashboard.

With this integration, you can create and send automated reports to specific Slack channels that include segments, dimensions, custom metrics, e-commerce data, and goals.

You can also manage your ad spend directly in your channels and set alerts to see when your search terms change position so you can further optimize your campaigns.

Add-On Slack Apps for Project Management

Integrating your favorite project management software in Slack could be a simple, effective way to keep your team aligned in one place.

Slack apps for project management exist to help you manage, discuss, and collaborate on tasks without having to navigate between multiple platforms and functions.

In addition, you can share files directly in your Slack channels, which may help you keep your projects on schedule.

Here are our favorite Slack apps for project management.

6. Workast

Workast is an exciting tool because, unlike many other apps on this list, it was created specifically for Slack—so the integrations are seamless.

Workast can help you:

organize work for you and your team

manage projects

track daily priorities

create and distribute tasks to teams

turn a Slack message into a task

make custom reports and updates

You can do all this in your existing Slack app.

7. Trello

Trello allows teams to collaborate and manage projects with boards, lists, and cards. It’s a great platform for streamlining your internal content with large or small teams.

The Trello for Slack app can link your Trello and Slack teams without the constant annoyance of switching apps.

With this integration, you can add Trello cards to boards directly in Slack. You can also paste Trello links into Slack to display key information like members, comments, and descriptions.

This app makes it easy to manage all of your due dates, cards, boards, and subscribers so your team can collaborate more effectively.

8. Zendesk

Zendesk is a system that helps users track, prioritize, and solve customer support tickets.

With the Zendesk Slack app integration, you can keep your team coordinated while providing customer support.

The Zendesk Slack app lets you:

create tickets with Slack message actions

add internal notes to tickets

get notifications for new or updated tickets in any Slack channel

9. Monday

Monday is a project management platform that allows teams to track projects, deadlines, and internal notes while building an accountability culture.

The Monday Slack app lets you create new projects and tasks directly in Slack, so your team always has the most up-to-date project information at their disposal.

You can also add updates to existing items to ensure nothing ever falls between the cracks.

10. Wrike

Wrike uses custom dashboards, workflows, and user-specific automations in one powerful project management software.

The Wrike app for Slack lets your team do structured work even when in an informal chat.

With the Wrike integration for Slack, you can:

collaborate with your teams in Slack channels

create, manage, track, and report on new tasks

receive notifications in Slack as work progresses

post task previews in conversations

Add-On Slack Apps for Collaboration

Whether your team is small or large, you can benefit from the collaborative Slack apps available on the market.

These apps can help your team better manage their projects and work together creatively, even when remote.

11. HubSpot

Hubspot is one of the most popular marketing tools on the market today.

With the HubSpot for Slack app, you can get HubSpot tasks, notifications, and slash commands without having to switch between multiple apps.

You can also do account-based collaboration within this integration. This will allow you to:

create Slack channels with deal or company workflows

post your KPIs with the reports command

write notes directly to and from your Slack channel

12. Smallchat

Smallchat is an app that lets you talk directly to your website visitors without ever leaving your Slack channel.

When you start a new discussion through Smallchat, the app creates a new thread allowing your team to manage every visitor interaction in one place.

This is a great way to increase customer touchpoints with a cohesive platform your whole team can work in.

13. Chatlio

Chatlio is another in-Slack chat client that lets you communicate effortlessly with your website visitors.

With Chatlio for Slack, you can:

add a Chatlio chat widget to your site for easy visitor communication

efficiently answer pre-sales questions and support issues

automatically trigger messages to on-page visitors

identify visitor locations

14. Survey Monkey

Customer surveys are great for learning more about your audience and better pivot your marketing efforts to fit their needs. Similarly, conducting internal surveys can help you pinpoint opportunities for growth or make efficiency adjustments where needed.

SurveyMonkey could be your go-to survey creation and implementation tool. Their Slack app integration makes it easy to insert quick-polls and questions directly into Slack. What’s more, SurveyMonkey’s app allows you to send messages with survey links in your Slack channels, so your teammates won’t ever have to search for them.

Are you just getting into the survey creation game? Here are some survey questions that work.

15. Mention

Mention is a social listening tool that allows you to monitor sources across the web to collect business-specific information and data.

By adding Mention to your Slack apps, you can get notifications when someone is talking about your brand online. This lets you react in real-time, helping you stay on top of the latest trends and discussions. You can also identify influencers and analyze their sentiments to ensure your brand performance is always improving.

Add-On Slack Apps for Marketing

Manage your marketing efforts effectively by integrating your favorite marketing tools directly into your Slack app.

16. MailChimp

MailChimp is an email marketing tool that helps you grow your email lists and potentially convert more customers.

By adding Mailchimp into your Slack apps suite, you can receive automatic updates when users subscribe or unsubscribe to your email lists.

Mailchimp’s Slack app gives you the ability to choose and modify which lists you want to monitor and the types of notifications you want to receive in your Slack channel.

17. MailClark

MailClark for Slack allows you to take care of all your external messages and emails without leaving Slack.

With this integration, you can connect your Gmail, Office 365, Facebook, Twitter, and Facebook Messenger accounts to your Slack app.

From there, you can collaborate with your team to reply or discuss these messages directly from your Slack channels.

What’s more, MailClark’s advanced AI-bot assistant can help you improve these processes over time.

18. BuzzSumo

BuzzSumo is an app that allows users to research, test, and determine the best content types for their brand.

When you connect your BuzzSumo account to Slack, you can set up email alerts to notify you when new content is added to your Monitoring Dashboard. You may also sign up for new mention notifications and real-time updates.

19. Statusbrew

Statusbrew is a social media engagement tool that brings all of your social planning and conversations into one simple platform.

With the Statusbrew Slack app, you can view, respond to, and assign messages to your team directly in the Slack app.

Statusbrew for Slack also allows you to:

integrate your content planning to make approvals and requests more efficient

reduce reply times by notifying your customer service teams more quickly

send instant notifications to admins to re-authenticate social profiles to prevent failed posts

create daily reports to share with your team

20. Hootsuite

Hootsuite is a social scheduling tool that improves team efficiencies in social media marketing.

Integrating your Hootsuite platform with your Slack apps allows you to view social media posts, add comments, and share them with your team directly in Slack. This can help your team collaborate and discuss content more effectively.

Add-On Slack Apps for Productivity

Slack apps can improve the way your team works together and make it easier to collaborate, especially when working remotely.

What’s more, by integrating all of your favorite tools into one manageable platform, you and your team could have more time to focus on big-picture business decisions.

Here are some of the best Slack apps for productivity.

21. Markup Hero

Markup Hero is an image, screenshot, and PDF annotation tool that makes it easy for your team to share, collaborate, and execute tasks without wading through emails or out-of-platform messages.

Features included in Markup Hero for Slack include:

annotation tools

editing tools

share link tool

copy markup tool

download markup tool

duplicate markup tool

history tool

22. Quip

The Quip app for Slack allows you to add collaborative documents, spreadsheets, and checklists directly into your Slack channels. This means your team can comment, add to, and approve documents without ever leaving the Slack app.

Quip for Slack lets you:

preview links to Quip docs within Slack channels

create Quip docs within Slack channels

receive notifications in Slack channels when Quip docs change

23. Yala

Yala is a social media marketing assistant that brings multi-channel posting options, machine learning-assisted timing recommendations, and in-app collaboration directly to your Slack channels.

Yala also encourages team participation by prompting staff to contribute to or share social media posts.

Like any good AI, Yala learns over time and improves its efficiencies every step of the way.

24. Holopod

Holopod is a Slack app aimed at improving worker productivity.

With Holopod integrated into your Slack suite, you can automatically update your Slack status, schedule breaks, and snooze notifications when you need to focus.

What’s more, an integrated smart calendar syncs with your vacation and office hours, so your team always knows when you’re available or away from your desk. This is a great way to improve communications across your team and ensure your employees make time for deep work.

25. Zapier

Zapier is an automation tool that connects your everyday apps to improve productivity in your workday.

By integrating your Zapier and Slack accounts, you can connect your Slack with 3,000 apps and automate your processes across your tech stack.

Features of Zapier for Slack:

send details of new ecommerce orders to a Slack channel

move important tasks out of Slack and into a project management app when you save a message

send form responses to a Slack channel

Conclusion

Slack is a powerful piece of collaboration software that continues to impress and evolve over time.

With more and more Slack apps coming into the market each day, there is no shortage of ways to integrate your favorite marketing tools into your Slack channels.

Looking for other tools and tricks to boost your team’s success? We’re here to help.

What are some of your favorite Slack apps?

The post 25 of the Best Add-On Slack Apps to Make Your Marketing Team More Effective appeared first on Neil Patel.

Source