3 COVID-Fighting Technologies That Can Get Your Team Back To Work Sooner

While a handful of big corporations have announced plans for long-term remote work, companies expect about 50% of their employees to return to the office in September. Most remote workers are eager to get back to the office, but as businesses reopen, new coronavirus cases could threaten to shut them down again.

It’s likely that we’ll all be returning to the office eventually, but doing so safely presents a big challenge. And although you’re likely thinking of ways to reduce company spending over the next six months, a few strategic investments can increase your company’s chances of a successful return to work.

Here are a few tech tools that can help protect your team:

1. A high-quality air purifier or purification system.

As businesses reopen, the CDC recommends improving building ventilation systems to help combat the virus. But if you lease your office space, upgrading the HVAC system probably isn’t in the cards. While an air purifier won’t protect you from transmission if you come into close contact with an infected person, it can mitigate the risks of transmitting the virus in an office setting where team members are social distancing.

Recently, Chipotle Mexican Grill was ranked No. 1 among quick-service restaurants for its Covid-19 safety measures. One of the precautions the chain has taken is developing a commercial air purification unit in partnership with RGF Environmental Group, Inc. The Avid Air uses proprietary photohydroionization technology to destroy air- and surface-borne viruses and bacteria.

If a high-tech commercial PHI purification system isn’t in your budget, a simple air purifier can still offer some protection against the virus. Many air purifiers on the market use HEPA filters, and these can be effective in filtering out aerosol droplets, pollen, and smoke particulates carrying Covid-19.

2. A nonintrusive method for contact tracing.

Effective contact tracing is critical for slowing the spread of the virus. In the best-case scenario, social-distancing measures alone cut the reproduction rate of the virus to 1.2. This means that the average infected person will trigger more than one additional case of the virus. But when you add in contact tracing, that rate is reduced to less than one.

Companies bringing employees back to the office need to be able to track cases within their workplace to alert those who may have come into contact with the infected person. But manual contact tracing has proven ineffective for stopping the spread of Covid-19 as many people fail to report close contacts to tracers.

Some companies like PwC have developed apps to track employees’ location data while they’re in the office, but these types of actions are raising concerns among privacy advocates. Only about 17% of businesses provide company phones, and a complicated patchwork of state and federal laws make asking employees to download apps onto personal devices a legal quagmire. This is further complicated by phones needing access to the latest operating systems, user error, and special legal restrictions that apply to companies in the healthcare field or those that use unionized labor.

Instead of asking employees to download an app, employers are using the latest Bluetooth-enabled devices for digital contact tracing to balance employee privacy and proximity tracking. As an example, the POM Tracer is a small, wearable device that keeps track of and alerts people who come within 6 feet of it and through top-notch technology is able to provide instant contact-tracing reports when someone tests positive for Covid-19. Devices like this make contact tracing easy and nonintrusive for employees.

3. Tech to enable better social distancing.

Some of the best ways to protect your employees are surprisingly simple. Asking sick workers to stay home, performing daily health checks, wearing facial coverings, and encouraging frequent hand-washing are some of the most effective actions you can take.

But one area where many businesses are still struggling is social distancing. It’s one thing to move employees’ desks six feet apart, but it can be difficult to enforce distancing measures in other shared spaces like the break room. Human beings are social creatures, and we naturally gravitate toward one another to brainstorm, chitchat, and solve work-related problems.

To keep employees safe, many companies are investing in tech that can help with social-distancing measures. Amazon has been using machine-learning software to monitor cameras and ensure employees are staying six feet apart. Other companies are deploying devices that affix to workers’ hard hats to provide alerts when they get too close. The type of tech you choose will depend on your industry and the size of your team, but a tech-enabled social-distancing tool can be a worthwhile investment.

The pandemic has created a whole host of new challenges for keeping your team safe at work. Leaders are burdened with the responsibility of monitoring employees’ health without violating their privacy and trying to conduct business around new regulations. The decision to bring employees back to the office is a big one, and you should be prepared to invest in your team’s health and safety before you do.

