3 Easy Ways To Pivot And Future-Proof Your Career During The Pandemic

While employment has plummeted over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, each industry has been affected in a different way.

For example, whereas arts, entertainment, and recreation experienced a 50.7% decline between February 15 and April 25 (and is still 31.7% below trend), employment in finance and insurance only dropped by 1.2%, according to recent data from ADP. Moreover, my ongoing research has found that industries that have more digitally-intensive workers were especially insulated against the pandemic since it was easier to work remotely and sell services more broadly.

Building Resilient Skills

Emsi, a leading labor market analytics and human capital organization, just released a new report about how to build resilience.

Although there has been a lot of discussion and hype about science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills—much of which is often deserved—we cannot expect to acquire STEM skills and be set for life. Indeed, research has found that STEM workers start out with higher wages, but those who remain in those jobs end up plateauing.

Put differently, technical skills are hugely important. But, you can’t just invest once and be done with it—you have to keep learning. Learning how to code is a starting point, not a destination.

For example, consider the fact that “human skills” (also known as soft skills)—that is, skills that are not technical, but require interacting with people—are up considerably even over the course of the pandemic since March 2020, according to job posting data from Emsi. In fact, they found that 84% of job postings, regardless of the industry, mention at least one of these skills and over 30% mention at least two of these skills. Jobs requiring human skills are booming.

Because of the continued growth in the demand for human skills, that means essentially every industry is hiring. That also means that you can find a good job in nearly any industry if you’re laid off for one reason or another or feel like you need to make a pivot for your career. For example, if you’re skilled at communication, you can pivot to the technology & engineering sector just as easily as the business sector.

Three Practical Steps Forward

First, identify a technical skill that you already have or that you can feasibly learn. For example, you might decide that you want to become an expert at data visualization. Fortunately, there are more companies offering training on data visualization than one can count, starting with free videos on YouTube.

To identify a meaningful skill, you need to imagine that you already mastered it and put yourself in a situation where you are able to demonstrate it. In other words, if you were a master at data visualization, how would you enjoy using these skills? What complex material would you like to help decision-makers visualize? Once you understand the pain point that you’re trying to solve, then you have purpose to get you from being a novice to being a master so that you can start delivering value by solving problems.

Second, evaluate how the technical skill interacts with the broader set of human skills that you already have or that you are in the process of cultivating. Like we saw earlier, human skills are always in demand, even during a pandemic, and they do not depreciate. Technical skills are especially useful when they are paired with human skills: the toughest problems are the ones that do not have a simple solution that works “on paper,” but rather requires analytical thinking and team work to jointly press forward.

Don’t be too modest. You might feel like you don’t have a lot of skills, but reflect on how you’ve allocated your time. For example, perhaps your best human skill comes in the form of allowing people to feel at home, which is useful for not only customer service, but also managing and optimizing teams. Even if you aren’t stepping into a managerial role right away, the right combination of technical and human skills induces an upward trajectory.

Third, formalize what you’ve learned. The economic value of a college degree is decreasing, or at the very least flattening, especially with the pandemic. But, that doesn’t mean that the returns to skill are declining: they’re more important than ever. The good news is that the wide array of virtual learning providers to choose from. But, you have to find a way to publicly and credibly signal what you know and its usefulness in order to monetize.

Fortunately, there are lots of ways you can go about publicly signaling these skills. For starters, EdTech companies, such as Datacamp (for those technically-inclined learners) and Coursera (for more general-interest learners), offer digital certificates for course completion. While these certificates might be imperfect right now, they’re a first-fruit for a pending revolution in the market for higher education: soon, digital credentials will become the norm.

Bottom line: The pandemic has led to a structural shift in the demand for skills, but human skills never go out of fashion. Make yourself resilient by cultivating timeless human skills and pairing them with in-demand technical skills using these three practical steps.

