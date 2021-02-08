3 Lithium Stocks With Strong Technical Performance

Lithium-ion battery cell for electric-vehicle, with Tesla logo. grigvovan

In January, Toyota (TM) said it’s developing a lithium battery that is lighter, smaller, faster-charging and longer-lasting than others on the market.

With the fast rise in global demand for electric vehicles, lithium is a hot commodity.

According to Grandview Research, the global market value for lithium was $4.23 billion in 2019. That’s seen increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 1.9% for the next six years.

While lithium batteries are used in smart phones and other electronics, automotive is the largest market segment, and where the biggest growth is expected.

For example, in late January, President Biden promised to replace the federal government’s fleet of approximately 650,000 traditional vehicles with electric vehicles. It’s part of the administration’s focus on clean energy.

Electric vehicles have been high fliers lately, with several China-based auto manufacturers showing technical leadership.

The global impact of lithium is clear when you consider that Chile is home to the world’s largest lithium reserve.

Chile is also home to a lithium producer with a $13.8 billion market capitalization, Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM).

MORE FOR YOU

Sociedad Química y Minera pulled back after rallying to a new high in January. Stockcharts.com

This company, which went public all the way back in 1993, is trading at its best levels in two years. It’s expanding its production capacities, which should result in a sales increase later this year and into 2022.

In addition, Sociedad Quimica y Minera is enhancing its plan for sustainable development, something the clean energy industry takes into account.

The company is due to report quarterly results on March 3, with analysts eyeing earnings of 25 cents per share, on par with the year earlier quarter.

Philadelphia-based Livent (LTHM) went public in 2018, after being spun off from FMC FMC (FMC), as the latter wanted to split its lithium business from the main agricultural chemicals business.

Livent rallied to a new high in January, then pulled back, finding support above its 10-week moving average.

Livent is getting support north of its 10-week moving average. Stockcharts.com

While it initially may have appeared that Livent was a “failed” IPO, that thesis is incorrect.

It’s very common for newly public companies to rally, then go into a decline. Livent was staging a rally in late 2019 and early 2020, but was swept lower with the pandemic-driven global market decline that began in February 2020.

Complicating the situation, pandemic lockdowns caused supply-chain issues for the company.

The stock broke out of a cup-with-handle pattern in August, and went on to rally more than 200% from its breakout point.

While the rally was encouraging, there is likely more to come – eventually, if not immediately. Livent is a pure-play lithium producer. With demand forecast to increase substantially in the coming years, this company should participate in the growth.

Analysts expect earnings of $0.17 per share for 2021, up from a loss of $0.02 per share in 2020.

One high flying but erratic lithium stock is Australia-based Piedmont (PLL). This is also a fairly new public issue, having made its debut in March, 2018.

Like other suppliers, including Livent, Piedmont is a supplier to Tesla (TSLA TSLA ).

According to an SEC filing from December, 2020, the company received a permit for a 22,700 tons per year lithium hydroxide plant at Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

The stock vaulted 14.77% on January 25, after B. Riley Securities began coverage with a buy rating, and a price target of $66. Riley believes that the Kings Mountain facility gives the company a leg up over industry rivals.

Australia-based Piedmont vaulted higher in January on an analyst’s buy rating. Stockcharts.com

It rallied beyond that price on January 27, then retreated below its 10-day moving average.

It’s not unusual for institutional owners to take some profits after a big run-up. In this case, investors who missed the opportunity to book profits when the stock hit its September high of 54 before nosediving 64% in a little over four weeks.

That kind of volatility is something for investors to be cautious about.

It’s worth noting: Despite some promising price upticks, this company has yet to notch any revenue, never mind profit. This makes it highly speculative.

Analysts expect a loss of $0.42 per share in 2021, and another loss of $0.33 per share in 2022. Investors seeking a more stable stock with a solid earnings stream may want to pass on this one, for the moment.

Source