3 Marketing Mistakes Holding You Back From Hitting 7 Figures

Hitting seven figures in your business is a milestone to celebrate. Too often, however, entrepreneurs are heading for this magical number only to fall short. On the road from rags to riches, there are three core marketing moves you must focus on to hit that coveted seven figure mark. Once you quit making these marketing mistakes, you’ll easily scale your business to seven figures—and beyond.

Lucy Vincent Stevens, a social media and marketing strategist who has worked on campaigns for prestigious brands including Grey Goose, Rolex and American Express, has a few marketing tips you may want to incorporate if you want to hit seven figures in your business.

1. You’re Not Focused On Client Generating Content

“Your content must make your ideal client wonder, ‘Is she reading my mind?!’ Don’t worry. You don’t actually need to be a psychic to accomplish this great feat. All you have to do is some research,” says Vincent Stevens.

Looking up keywords and searching volume trends isn’t just an SEO (Search Engine Optimization) tactic. It’s also something you can and must do to identify the core questions your audience is actively seeking answers to.

“When I take this concept, which I call the CGC Method, to the next level, I ask my clients to do a little added work. I’ll have them examine the reviews their clients or their competitor’s clients leave on Facebook Pages, Yelp and Google,” notes Vincent Stevens. “What language do they use to explain the agony that was solved by your or your competitor’s services? When you speak to your ideal customer’s pain points—in their own words—you will immediately create more relevant, binge-worthy content and a deeper connection with a greater number of potential customers.”

2. You’re Not Sharing Your Message Enough Times Or On Enough Platforms

“Omnipresence quickly establishes you as a thought-leader in your space. Case in point: Have you ever heard a song on the radio for the first time and hated it—but then found yourself driving in your car three weeks later humming that same tune and actually enjoying it?

“Let me introduce the mere exposure effect. It’s a universal law that states the more often we hear something, the more we start to like it. It’s no wonder that a melody in a song that repeats itself over and over again gets stuck in your head,” explains Vincent Stevens. “So, the more places you show up, the more often your ideal audience hears your message. This actually decreases the amount of time your prospects spend deciding to purchase.”

Focus on sharing your message consistently and on as many platforms as possible. When creating content, concentrate on repurposing it for different learning styles, and on as many platforms as possible. “With this strategy, one piece of content can be used forty or more times. Less time pumping out new content all day means more time to focus on your zone of genius,” reminds Vincent Stevens.

3. You Don’t Prioritize Building Relationships

“You must carve out time for building relationships. With technology becoming more ever-present each day—and with the recent social distancing orders—your prospects are yearning for deeper human connection,” says Vincent Stevens. “I’m likely not the first person to mention that in order to buy, your audience must know, like, and trust you.

“So how can you forge relationships with your audience quickly and powerfully? The first step is to truly care about each individual person your brand comes in contact with. You can exemplify this by responding personally to every single comment and direct message.

“Ask yourself, ‘How can I truly build a bond with my audience?’ Through value-added marketing and taking the time to listen and engage your prospects in conversation, you will stand apart from your competition and future-proof your business.”

