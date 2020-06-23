3 Scientific Success Stories From The UK’s Soon-To-Be-Shuttered Global Aid Office

A DFID-funded project to ease border congestion between Zambia and Zimbabwe, aiming to improve the … [+] health of border sex workers, truckers and local residents. (Photo by Gideon Mendel/Corbis via Getty Images)

Corbis via Getty Images

People involved in UK international aid are reeling from the surprise announcement that the Department for International Development (DFID) will be merged with the Foreign Office. In other words, aid will be treated not as a moral good or an ethical responsibility, but as a tool of strategic foreign policy.

In practice, of course, aid has long served both functions. But this move cements the idea that international development matters less than international power.

The public consistently overestimates how much money wealthy countries spend on overseas aid. The global target, which very few countries actually achieve, is a paltry 0.7% of GDP. In England this amounts to about 10% of government health spending. DFID administers about 2/3 of the UK’s overseas development aid, which in 2016 came to £13.4 billion.

Turning the aid agency into a branch of the new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office would allow the government to direct money away from poverty reduction, into military operations. It would also allow more overseas spending to middle-income countries. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lamented the fact that the same amount of UK aid goes to Zambia and Ukraine, which of course ignores the greater need for anti-poverty efforts in Zambia.

Here are just a few of DFID’s success stories:

1) Vaccination is one of the most cost-effective ways to promote health, and DFID has been one of the major donors to global vaccine programs. This aid helped to immunize over 56 million children from 2015–2017, which DFID estimates saved 990,000 lives. DFID is also contributing to coronavirus vaccine research.

2) In addition, DFID is one of the world’s leading donors fighting malnutrition. Among other things, it funds emergency feeding centers that prevent starvation, nutrition education, and agricultural research into more nutritious foods.

3) DFID provided international funding to M-Pesa, a mobile money application that has transformed lives and businesses in Kenya. In 2013, fully 43% of Kenya’s GDP was sent through M-Pesa. It’s hard to overstate the transformational impact of this type of technology, especially in countries where money people lack formal banking services.

A Samburu pastoralist who relies on his phone for sending and storing money–a transformation … [+] spurred by M-Pesa. (Photo by Wendy Stone/Corbis via Getty Images)

Corbis via Getty Images

Like other aid agencies, DFID isn’t perfect. Its focus on “value for money” has meant that many community organizations have had to spend valuable time on form-filling rather than poverty-fighting. And corruption has meant that some aid is embezzled or used fraudulently (although DFID also funds exposés of corruption).

But DFID is one of the most influential aid agencies in the world. Gutting it now is especially surprising, given the havoc wrought by Covid-19, which calls for collaborative international responses and solidarity. This is also a time when majority-white countries, including the UK, are doing some overdue soul-searching about racial inequality. Yet the UK is abolishing one of its best tools to address global inequality (to which it has been one of the greatest contributors, given its role in slave-trading and empire-building).

It would always be a poor time to cut UK aid. It’s especially head-shaking now.

