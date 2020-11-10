3 Startups Beating The Odds In A Pandemic

Agility and endurance. getty

When the U.K. was forced into nation-wide lockdown earlier this year, London-based entrepreneur Samuel Huber was just about to close a round of Series A funding. He wasn’t sure how VC’s would react amidst an unprecedented worldwide event where the only sure thing was uncertainty. Huber was right to worry. VC funding for U.S. startups declined in the first half of 2020. But, startups with products or services well placed to satisfy changing consumer behavior and those that have pivoted to fill new gaps have thrived.

Huber’s startup, Admix, is one such company. He founded the in-play advertising and game monetization platform in 2017 as a solution to low revenue-generating and bothersome gaming ads. Think of Admix as product placement for AR and VR games. When a company buys an ad, developers incorporate the logo into the game. Take Foot Locker as an example. Their logo appears as an arena and scoreboard banner within a basketball video game.

Growing demand for home entertainment and gaming calmed the nerves of Huber’s investors to the tune of $8.5M, with an over-subscribed round. But, advertising spend dropped. Rather than play it safe, Huber doubled down. His approach, and that of other founders provides valuable lessons for success in times of adversity.

Admix

Huber postponed plans to open an office in New York, but went ahead with a hiring spree, choosing to grow aggressively, rather than simply ride things out. He also focused on fundamentals, rather than expansion, a common theme among other startups. Huber explains, “What people love is that our product works, so we looked at how to make it even better.”

Huber began as a game developer. Monetizing the billion-dollar gaming industry has long been a challenge with most ads popping up intrusively. Huber’s idea to integrate messaging within a game wasn’t new it just hadn’t taken off because the ad industry hadn’t yet taken gaming seriously.

Now, they don’t have a choice. Huber says 1.5B people, almost half of the connected population, play games every day. He points out, “Brands go where their clients are.” Increased awareness of user demographics makes it easier to develop relevant in-game ads.

With gaming forecast to overtake social media and television, and ad spend estimated at over $128B last year, with growth of 16% , Admix is in pole position to take greater market share than its current customer base of more than 500 brands and could be the U.K.’s next unicorn.

Huber’s advice is to assess and accept the new market conditions quickly and capitalize on it – a common thread among startups that have thrived over the last eight months.

Archive Valley

Paris-based entrepreneur Melanie Rozencwajg was at a turning point with her startup, Archive Valley in February. Three years after it was formed, the digital platform connecting production companies and studios with small and large archives and researchers was an established brand within the TV and film industry. Major productions, like The Last Dance and Narcos used the platform to source footage, but the pricing model was problematic. Clients were charged per transaction, but with multiple people, from research to licensing, working on a single footage request, tracking and billing each acquisition was a complex process for Rozencwajg’s team. It also didn’t provide great value for clients.

Rozencwajg knew the model needed to change, but had been focused, like most founders, on growth. “With the lockdown, everything fell into place,” she says. “We didn’t do sales, but it was really healthy for the business because we looked inwards and recalibrated.”

That recalibration occurred as production around the world came to a halt. But, greater interest in factual content, propelled by Netflix and the pandemic, quickly gave way to a surge in documentary production. Without the need for studios or on-location filming, it was the only genre unaffected by lockdowns.

The business shifted to a simplified, annual flat fee eliminating hours of admin for Archive Valley. When business came roaring back, a result of skyrocketing demand for content; the startup enjoyed a 25% increase in sales over a 6-month period. With clients acquiring more footage, the new, volume-based fee structure provides greater value.

Archive Valley also hosted webinars to strengthen its international community of freelance researchers who mostly work on their own. What began as a way to keep a global community connected has grown sales.

Archive Valley’s success story isn’t simply the result of a Netflix boom; it’s largely down to Rozencwajg’s approach during the tumultuous first few months of lockdown. Her advice to other entrepreneurs is to utilize downturns to examine the core business. “You’re not necessarily going to do sales during a global shutdown, so use the time to improve the health of the business to puts you in a better position as external conditions improve.”

Charged Up/Cleaned Up

Early in 2020, London-based cofounders Hugo Tilmouth and Charlie Baron achieved a milestone for their business, ChargedUp, a portable phone charging service allowing subscribers to pick up a charger in one location and return it to another. The number of venues hosting their banks of chargers hit 3,000 across the U.K. and Europe. But those businesses, mostly bars, restaurants, malls, concert and sports arenas were forced to close in March.

Tilmouth and Baron pivoted almost overnight. In fact, it took them three days to come up with a prototype turning their phone charging banks into sanitizing stations forming their new business, Cleaned Up. Tilmouth says their instant success began as a way to help their customers.

“We thought, ‘how can we do something to help our venues reopen and make sure they’re compliant?’”

They immediately spoke to existing clients about providing cleaning stations and produced 150 units that were sold before they were off the production line. Tilmouth says their quick turnaround is what helped them close a deal with Transport for London (TFL). “We pitched them early on because we’d been talking to them for a long while with Charged Up. We thought they’d go with some large cleaning company, but they phoned us on a Thursday saying they’d just gotten the call that to reopen the tube stations 10 days later and could we deliver by then. Somehow, we managed to deliver 1800 units across every tube station in London by the deadline, allowing them to reopen. That really gave us credibility. We were a 2-month old business in the sanitizer space. Then the deals really started to roll for us.”

Tilmouth concedes that coming up with a product for their existing customer base made it easier to secure sales. They already had the contacts and the distribution model. But, Tilmouth says while and Baron aggressively acted on their new idea, their approach to cash flow was conservative. They instantly dropped all salaries by 60% to retain staff and no one was furloughed.

There are also a few lessons the co-founders learned from the process.

– We initially under invested in the project thinking it was just a side thing. If we had leaned in earlier, there would have been far more opportunity.

-We initially tried to fix everything ourselves. Value your resources enough to know when your time is better spent elsewhere.

-It was a challenge for some people we had recently hired to work on a tech product to pivot to a cleaning product. They didn’t get why Cleaned Up was valuable for us as a business. Communicate the vision clearly and ensure the team is aligned.

Tilmouth and Baron’s two businesses may seem different: sanitizing and tech, but they’re both venue-based, with the customer as the common thread.

What all three startups share is agility, an open-minded approach, and fearless determination.

