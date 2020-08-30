3 Things To Consider Before Taking Your Candidate Sourcing Virtual

“Different” pretty much summarizes what the world looks like in the wake of COVID-19. Life is different, socialization is different, and work—specifically how and where it’s done—is most certainly different.

The pandemic’s onset forced many companies to embrace remote work, and the lingering effects of the virus has some of those same organizations either committing fully to a remote staff (at least in the short term, like Google and Amazon) or experimenting with distributed workforces to adhere to social distancing and safety realities.

According to a Slack study, about 16 million knowledge workers transitioned to full-time remote work in the week following the World Health Organization designating COVID-19 a pandemic. On the surface, that jump is attributable to the circumstances of the pandemic. But some businesses realize that traditional physical headquarters aren’t always necessary—at least from a financial and functionality perspective.

If the way we work is changing, then businesses must also reconsider how they source and recruit talent. As companies embrace the technology necessary to deploy fully or partially remote workforces, an investment in the virtual assets that help build teams shouldn’t be far behind.

How virtual can keep your hiring viable

As virtual solutions are introduced into the hiring process, the recruiting norms we’re so used to (e.g., in-person interviews, face-to-face onboarding, etc.) will have to evolve accordingly. But job candidates are still job candidates, and smart companies will use these technologies to help foster human connection during the recruiting process.

As you apply virtual solutions to your recruitment, keep a few things in mind:

1. Don’t take the candidate experience for granted. The candidate experience is exactly what it sounds like: any interaction (in-person or otherwise) that a company has with a candidate it’s recruiting. This can include verbal contact, the interview, the job posting, or even the company website—any touchpoint is a part of the candidate experience.

Although virtual collaboration tools can help expedite the recruiting process, don’t forget about the role every part of the process plays in finding the right candidate. Keep your website updated with current job openings and accurate job descriptions. Use your virtual software to keep the lines of communication open with candidates and let them know where they stand in the process.

All the tech toys in the world won’t amount to much if your candidate experience is unpleasant. Work out any kinks in your process to ensure you’re delivering the best possible experience to prospects.

2. Let AI keep your process bias-free. Technology doesn’t just add a dash of convenience to hiring processes that need to cut down on physical and geographical distance. It can also level playing fields and remove inherent biases that sometimes worm their way into recruiting.

AI can be incredibly useful when taking a blind approach to hiring. Fueled by concrete insights, AI and machine learning provide focus and context to any decision—including hiring decisions for companies that want to widen their nets to the most diverse pool possible.

“A large data pool enables HR platforms and third-party recruiting solutions to be deliberate and insightful with their decisions by homing in on the necessary metrics to achieve specific diversity benchmarks,” says Madhu Modugu, CEO and founder of Arya. “On its own, technology is a creature of habit. It automates and repeats our daily functions, but a nuanced subject like diversity shouldn’t operate on autopilot. Technology helps businesses and their employees be the best versions of themselves, and that starts with eradicating human bias.”

Arya is a data-fueled AI recruiting solution that enables businesses to optimize how they source and hire quality candidates. AI can act as an extra set of eyes to help your team get a full scope of available talent, regardless of demographic, experience, or geographic barriers.

3. Revisit your interview questions. Yes, the usual list of questions can still elicit the answers you might need to find the right fit. But you might want to consider some newer prompts when shifting your recruiting efforts to incorporate virtual capabilities.

Build a collection of questions that assess each candidate’s familiarity with technology, ability to be a self-starter, and experience with remote work. While the goal is to determine how well someone will fit a particular role, it’s also vital to gain some perspective on how capable candidates are at working with the resources they need to thrive.

The look and layout of your workforce will look drastically different thanks to the growing relevance of remote work and virtual tools. To build a team that can do this in earnest, be proactive by investing in virtual hiring solutions and onboarding team members who can operate in this new reality.

