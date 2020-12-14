3 Tried-And-True Tips For Aligning Your Business’ Vision With Real Profitability

STEVE WASTERVAL

You have the perfect idea. You’re excited about it, and it’s something you’re willing to put in the work on — but do other people care? If the answer is “no,” it doesn’t matter how excited you are about that latest entrepreneurial venture. You’re going to fail. At the end of the day businesses have to make money to survive, and if yours doesn’t it won’t matter how good your idea is.

You have to be able to align the vision of your business with real profitability. Fortunately, there are plenty of people who’ve gone through the same thing you have, and there are some classic tried-and-true tips that can help you get there.

Give The Customers The Reins To Your Business

You heard that right — you need to let the customers dictate the direction.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I wouldn’t let the client be in charge of the project. But if you don’t get this right you won’t have any customers to sell to in the first place. Your vision is clear to you, but it has to be clear to your customers as well. And sometimes the way they think about things is different to the way you do.

You have to be flexible enough to listen to your customers. There is no substitute for research. You can say “well, I have good intuition for my customers.” That’s good! But intuition is your subconscious putting the pieces together to come to a conclusion. And with more information, you’ll make it more accurate.

First you need to identify your target customers. Who are you looking to reach? This is one of the most important things you can do for your business. It doesn’t matter how accurately you shoot if you’re shooting at the wrong target.

Then you need to get to know them. Conduct surveys. Test. Lurk where they lurk. Get to know their wants and their needs. Find out what their pain points are. Successful entrepreneurs do the legwork on their customers and immerse themselves in the environment their customers live in.

Finally, talk to them directly. Reach out to people, whether that be on social media or in person. Your customers will happily tell you the things they’re looking for. If you’re solving their problems and making their lives easier, they’ll be receptive.

Warby Parker is perhaps one of the best examples of this. They had to launch in a hurry because a GQ profile they’d done went to print a month before they expected, but by that point they’d done tons of homework on their customer base. They knew backwards and forwards what people were looking for and they were ready to provide it.

Identify How Your Offering Differs From Others’

To succeed, you have to make your vision stand out from your competitors’ vision. To quote Seth Godin, you need a “purple cow” — an idea so different from everyone else in your field that you can’t help but be noticed.

You’re looking for the points of differentiation between you and the other people that sell your product or service. What are you offering to your customers that they aren’t? If you’ve done the first step correctly, you’ll be far more prepared to answer this question than if you’re just shooting from the hip.

A lot of companies stake their claim on what they are and what they do. Flip that idea. What are the things you hate? That you’d never, ever do? You know your industry, and you know what you dislike about it. Don’t give the same white bread corporate groupthink statements about “We love customer service, we’re here for you, we pride ourselves on integrity.” What matters the most?

I spoke to Ken Vermeille, the founder and CEO of app development company Vermillion Sky , about what he’s seen helping people develop their own apps. “A lot of companies really don’t know how to translate their vision to people,” he said.

“We do a lot of work refining their vision and pointing out where it’s most different to their competitors. That’s as important to what we do as retaining a world-class development team. To build them an effective app, we have to capitalize on what they do better than anyone else.”

One of the most effective ways to do this is through a SWOT analysis . SWOT stands for “strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.” Get all the main stakeholders of your company together in a room and hash this out to get a sense of what your business is actually good at. And don’t whitewash — you’re hurting both yourself and your customers if you do. Figure out what you’re working with. Then create an offering that is unique in your market.

Presell Your Product Or Service (Even If It’s A Hassle)

Preselling your product is one of the biggest keys to starting strong. Nobody really wants to hear this, because it means a lot of work. Market research, mailing lists, a web page that will draw people in…all of those things matter for a presell.

Preselling is an incredibly effective tool. Take the example of makeup company BOOM! , which rode a single presell page to $18 million in sales. They send all their paid traffic to the presell page now because it worked so well for them.

Starting a presell strategy requires work which you might want to do while you’re creating your company and your product, but you have to. There’s a tremendous amount of security to be found in a presell. If you can get people on board and create a sense of excitement with a good presell strategy you’ll have an audience the moment you launch.

Capturing people’s email addresses through a presale page and nurturing them with mailing list strategy will make them want your product, and as soon as they see it’s ready they’ll pounce. You can reach them directly through email instead of just relying on paid media or social media.

Your vision may be fantastic. But you have to convince people of it. Applying these three tips will marry your vision to what your customers are looking for and place you on the road to profitability .

