3 Ways I’ve Learned Conversations Can Change The World

#1. Conversations can create $100 million in jobs secured for unemployed Veterans.

That’s what we built at Veterati, an on-demand mentoring tech platform that Daniel Rau and I birthed into reality from our imaginations 5 years ago, where Americans across the country come together to mentor Veterans and military spouses into their dream jobs. We’ve had tens of thousands of testimonials come in over the years, here’s one that illustrates the power of a single conversation: “I had my first mentoring session today and I don’t think I’ll ever be the same person. The call started with my mentee expressing her apprehension and ended with confidence and a plan. When I got off the phone I cried..tears of gratitude..for her service and for finding a way for me to give back in a meaningful way. Thank you for this opportunity. You are changing lives on both sides of the call.”

#2. Conversations can bring the world closer together & end pandemic-levels of loneliness.

That’s what we’re building at twine, where our conversation platform brings extraordinary humans from 22+ countries together for 1-to-1 video convos on a thought-provoking topic from 300+ questions designed to bridge divides, strengthen empathy, and nurture vulnerability. In a world where attention has degraded to 144 characters, twine is designed to spark conversations that matter in an old-school way with new-age tech. Face-to-face. Real talk. No filters. In one member’s words: “Be inspired to radically connect and belong. These conversations are no joke, hands down, one of the best investments I’ve made into myself. There is so much open space for introspection, reflection, and gratitude. As you converse with a stranger, by the end, you will have lit a spark in each other and come out the other side changed, renewed, refreshed.”

#3. Conversations can transform culture in companies.

There is no better killer of trust than silence. We. Must. Talk. To. Each. Other. Hiding from the hard things, the critical conversations, won’t make them disappear. There are Courageous Companies leading by choice, embracing their employees’ whole selves, striving to understand, listen, and engage with the most important social issues of our time. That’s why we’re now beta-testing a version of twine’s conversation platform for Corporate Leaders to spark transformative conversations on Anti-Racism, gender equity, health and wellness, and more across their remote organizations. Early results reinforce the extraordinary power of conversations: 78% of employees report they’re more likely to recommend their company as a place to work because of conversations sparked by twine. In one employee’s words: “I really loved the twine experience as I got to know two of my coworkers better in a matter of minutes and in a very natural way through the thoughtful questions. In the six months of being remote, I have had very few engaged 1:1 convos with coworkers about non-work stuff, so this was really refreshing.”

Conversations have the power to shape humanity’s future. The conversations each of us chooses to have, to not have, literally creates our present and future reality. The courage of the questions we ask in these conversations shapes our collective consciousness. What are the conversations you will choose to have?

3 Ways I’ve Learned Conversations Can Change The World Diana Rau

Source