3 Ways To Improve Brain Health During The Pandemic

Brain health is a major concern for all adults, but even more so for those over 65. And especially for caregivers and family members of an older loved one during a pandemic. Being able to monitor your aging loved ones’ physical and mental health is more difficult due to safety restrictions and PPE use, which causes stress and feelings of frustration on both sides of the caregiving aisle.

getty

Lack of physical contact and feelings of isolation can affect everyone’s mental health. So it’s critical to be purposeful about keeping the lines of communication open, whether in person using safety protocols, via video chats on a regular basis or even outdoors while staying a safe distance away.

The good news is that there are many activities older adults can participate in to keep those brain cells working, and believe it or not, build new brain cells. Here are a few ways to help keep your loved one’s brain in tip top condition, whether it’s during a pandemic or not:

Stay physically active. It doesn’t matter if it’s indoors or outdoors, because exercising is beneficial to cognitive health no matter where it’s practiced. Take a brief walk outside, staying a safe distance from others. Saying hello to neighbors as you stroll by can help keep you stay socially active too. TV offers a plethora of easy exercise classes to try indoors, and YouTube classes for older adults also have classes for all fitness levels. Some gyms also offer Zoom classes, where participants can follow along on their smart devices. Stay socially engaged. While hugging and kissing may be off limits during a pandemic to be safe, there are many ways to stay socially active that don’t involve physical contact. Social connections are essential for cognitive health, and can be maintained via video chat, phone calls, emails, and other innovative ways. Many folks are enjoying reconnecting with old friends via Facebook, and rekindling past friendships can be a fun way to make use of indoor time. In senior communities, friends can sit in the parking lots six feet away for an impromptu bring-your-own-lunch get-together. Keep your sense of humor. This is such a stressful time that we often forget what it feels like to just have a good belly-laugh! Experts often say laughing is important to our mental health, so use every opportunity to find humor in everyday life. Many turn to social media channels that specialize in funny animal videos, YouTube channels where people do crazy stunts (not to be tried at home) or TV channels that broadcast reruns of old comedy sitcoms and variety shows. Masks may hide a smile, but the eyes smile too, so when around others smile through your mask—you and your loved ones will see you are trying!

With technology, older adults who always wanted to visit Italy or Greece can click onto one of the many travel channels to experience the wonders of the world without leaving their sofa. There are a wide variety of games available too (both online and in print) that can help with cognitive health, and some can also be played with family members at the same time. Puzzles have become the new trend, as well, and come in all kinds of new styles and formats.

According to a study reported in Science Daily, researchers found that healthy older men and women can generate just as many new brain cells as younger people. But, because of reduced blood flow due to cardiovascular issues, older individuals’ neurons may be less able to make connections. On the bright side, exercise, participating in brain games and social interactions all can have a positive effect on cognitive fitness.

So, encourage your older loved ones to be physically, socially and mentally active to keep their brain working. If you can, set up easy ways for them to take advantage of the many new technology platforms in order to stay happy and healthy even during a pandemic.

