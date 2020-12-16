Never. Stop. Learning. Books provide you with incredible mentors and unbeatable insights into the minds of people who have been there and done it. There’s no better way of upping your game and there’s no better way to be inspired. People write books when they have something to say. People secure publishers when they’re the real deal.

Here are 30 books you can grow with next year, categorised into ten key themes.

30 must-read business books for upping your game in 2021

Books for a winning mindset

If you believe you can achieve amazing things, you will achieve them. If you believe everything is terrible, it probably will be. Conditioning your mind for success does not happen by accident, it requires work to make it happen; both consciously and then automatically. These three books will transform your mindset and help you step up a level.

What I Know For Sure, by Oprah Winfrey

GRIT, by Angela Duckworth

You’ll See It When You Believe It, by Dr Wayne Dyer

Books for increasing your influence

Influence is a commodity, and you might be wondering how to get more. These three books discuss positioning yourself as an expert in your field and reaping the rewards that consistent and persistent effort brings. They focus on the importance of serving an audience really well, however small it might be, and channelling your energy in the right way.

Key Person of Influence, by Daniel Priestley

Superfans, by Pat Flynn

Super Attractor, by Gabrielle Bernstein

Books for doing great work:

Whilst there are many ways of becoming known for doing great work: you have to actually do the work. These books focus on being unapologetically exceptional, putting the hours in and outproducing everyone else on your quest to becoming a true artist. This isn’t about bite-sized tips and hacks or tricks, it’s about work that stands the test of time and keeps your audience coming back for more.

The War of Art, by Steven Pressfield

So Good They Can’t Ignore You, by Cal Newport

Perennial Seller, by Ryan Holiday

Books for keeping it simple

Books for keeping it simple

Life is simple but people make it complicated. Your work and business can be simple too, but it’s easy to forget. These three books strip everything back to basics: your work, your customers, your team. They serve as a powerful reminder that complications and bureaucracy are a choice, and help you avoid the pitfalls that blindly following a crowd can bring.

Anything You Want, by Derek Sivers

Essentialism, by Greg McKeown

It Doesn’t Have To Be Crazy At Work, by Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson

Books for upping your game

The sooner you read these books the sooner you will up your game. Each demonstrats the power of focusing your mind, putting your energy in the right places and encourages you to think bigger with your plans and approach. Because why wouldn’t you? Thinking and dreaming small leads to small accomplishments and small outcomes. Unlock your true potential and up your game to match.

Awaken The Giant Within, by Anthony Robbins

The Magic of Thinking Big, by David J Schwartz

The Hard Thing About Hard Things, by Ben Horowitz

Books for thinking differently

It’s highly likely that the way most people do something is not the best way. It’s highly likely that insane results, incredible opportunities and jaw-dropping breakthroughs don’t come to those who follow the well-trodden path. Innovation, being first, and having the confidence to put your work out there requires courage and guts. These books help you think differently to find them.

The Courage To Be Disliked, by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga

101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think, by Brianna Wiest

Purple Cow, by Seth Godin

Books for continuous improvement

Based on your daily habits, where will you be in five years? These books focus on continually improving every aspect of your life and work, so that when you look back you hardly recognise its previous versions. Never stay still; always be learning, improving and looking for the next way to push yourself.

Atomic Habits, by James Clear

On Writing Well, by William Zinsser

A Guide To The Good Life, by William B Irvine

Books for a better way of life

Books for a better way of life

Life and work are not two separate areas never to be crossed over. The happiest and most fulfilled people hardly notice the difference. These three books look into lifestyle design and lifestyle habits to ensure that you’re making intentional choices about how you spend your limited time on this planet.

4-Hour Work Week, by Tim Ferriss

Choose Yourself, by James Altucher

Digital Minimalism, by Cal Newport

Books for great mentors

Without realising, we take on the views and attitudes of the people around us, which is why our family, friends and mentors are key indicators of our future. These books bring incredible mentors right to you, in the comfort of your own home. Read about them carefully, see which resonate, and make a note of the phrases and stories you want to remember forever.

Tools of Titans, by Tim Ferriss

Tribe of Mentors, by Tim Ferriss

The Everything Store, by Brad Stone

Books for daring to stand out

Who doesn’t love an underdog? When someone overcomes adversity, naysayers and long odds to succeed in a big way, it’s inspiring. These books provide unlikely heroes and surprising successes, as well as straight-talking guidance on why life is too short to be little.

Originals, by Adam Grant

How To Be F*cking Awesome, by Dan Meredith

David and Goliath, by Malcolm Gladwell

Secure a winning mindset, increase your influence, do great work, keep it simple, up your game, think differently, improve continuously, enjoy your life, learn from great mentors and dare to stand out. It’s all possible with books.

