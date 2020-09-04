4 Industries That Show How The Pandemic Creates New Opportunities

getty

If you’re an entrepreneur, you’re presently staring at one of the most challenging and unpredictable economic environments to start a business. Fundraising is difficult, with early stage companies facing down rounds, and many consumers are spending less.

However, there is a silver lining to launching a new business during an economic downtown. If you can successfully start a business now, it will only continue to grow, especially as the economy recovers.

Here are four industries ripe with opportunity in the age of coronavirus that will keep growing no matter what comes next. While these spaces may not ostensibly seem interesting, that’s where the opportunities lie. It’s oftentimes the uninteresting or boring spaces where no one is paying attention.

Home Improvement

Right now, the uncertainty that’s gripping the globe is placing a natural cap on the extent to which consumers are willing to spend. But a deeper dive into the recent consumer spending report reveals that there are some sectors where consumers have been more than happy to open up their wallets. Among those is the home improvement sector.

This is happening because attractive interest rates makes home investments more affordable, and because more people are homebound taking on DIY projects. As a result, thousands of households are refinancing, improving their kitchens and building pools.

With this comes opportunity. For example, start a site that compiles tutorials on easy but effective home improvement projects, and showcase successful ones. You can. generate revenue through partnerships.

How can you take advantage of the trends happening in the home improvement space?

Environmental Controls

Global average temperatures have been rising, and as that’s happened, the demand for environmental control products has grown. Unlike most other parts of the economy, the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t slowed the industry down one bit. According to data compiled by PickHVAC, as the economy has opened, a broad swath of HVAC contractors have reported positive sales growth for 2020.

Put simply, no matter what happens, there’s always going to be demand for HVAC and environmental control products. Consumers are willing to spend on basic comfort. Moreover, with climate change predictions, there is a good chance that demand is only going to continue to grow.

This also points to environmentally-friendly opportunities with geothermal heating and cooling systems. Those products are on the verge of an unprecedented boom as more municipalities tighten environmental regulations. As another example, solar panels, which are good for the environment and can save money, are seeing new levels of demand.

There are substantial opportunities for new businesses in this space. Perhaps it’s time to create a clean energy financing company, or to develop simple turnkey solutions to outfit houses with energy efficient products.

Pet Products

For the past few years, pet products have been on a roll. Pets are treated as family and often improve emotional well being.

With this, more people have shown a desire to spoil their pets with everything from fresh organic food to fancy accessories. Although this growth has been primarily in discretionary products, it has shown no signs of weakening.

In fact, the coronavirus pandemic may have accelerated this trend. Due to stay-at-home orders, there’s been a huge surge in pet adoptions. That means the sector is ripe for new businesses that can accommodate the rising demand for pet products.

Whether it be selling customized pet accessories or locally sourced pet food, for entrepreneurs, the space is a golden opportunity to start a new venture.

Fitness

Health products, from fitness trackers to home gym equipment, have been flying off shelves for several years. As the pandemic hit, shutting down gyms and personal training services across the country, home fitness products have seen surging demand. Peloton, for example, has surpassed investor expectations. Spending on fitness has not missed a beat.

This trend may have staying power. Only 24% of gym goers indicate they would definitely go back when gyms reopen. As more people invest in home fitness routines and equipment saving them money and time, the greater the likelihood they will stick with these new habits.

All this makes for an opportunity to start a venture that caters to the growing home fitness crowd. You can start a network of personal trainers that come to your home, or a crowdsourced website for exercise routines. The world will continue to work out whether there is a pandemic or not. How can you capitalize on this?

The Bottom Line

While starting a business during a once in a lifetime pandemic may never cross your mind, it counterintuitively may be a unique window to jump into entrepreneurship.

Events like this create unique windows of opportunities as the world adjusts to a new reality. These are just one a few spaces that are poised for growth as a result of the pandemic.

Think about your day to day and how it has changed. Perhaps your job is now permanently remote. This suggests growing opportunities with home offices. If you look closely, there is opportunity all around you.

