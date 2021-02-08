4 Simple Ways To Give More This Week

Great leaders don’t look at the world in terms of what they can get, they look at the world in terms of what they can give. They find that whatever they put out there is returned to them in multiples. They know that giving is a sign of abundance and generosity and they have gifts to contribute.

Get more this week by giving more this week. Here’s how.

1. Appreciate your suppliers

Who do you work with that you simply couldn’t do without? Who makes your phone ring, keeps your website secure or ensures your operations are running smoothly? Make a list of your best suppliers, past or present, and spread good vibes.

Leave them a Google review, unprompted. Pay their invoices ahead of schedule. Ask if there’s anyone you can introduce them to. Find out what they’re working on so you can keep your eyes peeled for opportunities. Become the favourite client of your favourite suppliers by taking an interest and genuinely caring about their world and work and how they’re doing.

2. Follow up your friends

Everyone you know is on a rollercoaster journey to a varying degree. Even your strongest and most stoic mates occasionally have a tough time behind closed doors. Think of your five closest friends and put yourself in their shoes. What are they thinking? What are they up to? What’s keeping them up at night?

True friends listen intently rather than pretending to listen so that they can talk themselves. You’ll know which one you do by how much you remember exact conversation topics. Remember the last talk you had with each of your besties and ask them about specifics. Remember details. Be the trusted ally they might need and give them your time or concern. Be the friend who was always there for them.

3. Thank people

Rarely does someone progress through life or business without help from others. Go far back in your journey and make a list of those stellar individuals who did you a favour, gave you a much-needed leg-up or introduced you to someone when they really didn’t need to. Once you start writing you’ll likely not be able to stop.

Start at the top and say thank you to each person. Drop them an email, pick up the phone, write them a card. Show your appreciation and gratitude for how they helped you along your journey. Aim to give a warm and fuzzy feeling to every single name. Be the person who actually said thanks.

4. Find your gifts

Whoever you are, you have gifts. There is something that seems ordinary to you that to someone else is ground-breaking. Perhaps it’s the formula you created for measuring specific outcomes, or the strategy to better manage a team, or the tools you use to stay focused. Perhaps it’s years of tacit knowledge about a certain subject that you can recall by second nature but someone else would have to research for hours.

Find out what your gifts are and work out a way of giving them away. Put them into resources, books, downloads and recordings and help as many people as you can. Sharing does not divide, it multiplies. Become known, liked and trusted by sharing and helping and giving out your gifts.

Giving does not mean you sacrifice anything and thinking in that way is not conducive to success. Being the person who solves a problem, presents an idea or sparks a new way of thinking is powerful and can result in, somehow, you getting back what you gave with ease. Give, give, and give some more, and let getting be an afterthought.

