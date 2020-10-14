4 Tell-Tale Signs You’re Providing Real, Unrivaled Value To Customers

STEVE WASTERVAL

We all want to feel validated.

And while it’s nice to get validation for things like your fashion sense or taste in music, for freelancers and entrepreneurs, the ultimate form of validation comes from knowing that you’re providing real, genuine value to your clients.

So how are you supposed to be able to tell if you’re actually living up to these lofty goals?

Simple. By paying attention to your own actions in how you run your business and interact with customers, as well as how they respond to you, you can easily see how you’re providing unrivaled value — or if there’s room for improvement.

You Make Complicated Things Easily Understood

As a freelancer or solopreneur, you might think that what you do is fairly straightforward. Chances are, your customers don’t feel the same way. That’s a big part of why they’re coming to you for help in the first place.

Unfortunately, many entrepreneurs like to maintain a type of “mystique” about what they do and how they do it. But this doesn’t engender confidence in your customers. Quite the opposite. They might think you don’t actually know what you’re talking about, or that you’re trying to trick them.

True experts are able to explain things to their customers in a simple, concise manner that makes sense. They avoid jargon while still offering a clear answer that shows they know the ins and outs of their industry. And they do this because they are experts. When you can make complicated things easy to understand, your customers will feel more confident in the value your services provide.

You Exceed Expectations (Time And Time Again)

We all know the phrase “under-promise and over-deliver.” It’s what happens when you’re so familiar and confident in your processes, that you can move forward with absolute certainty that you’ll deliver high-quality results.

I recently had the chance to discuss this with Michael Heil, co-founder and CEO of ThrottleNet , an IT services provider whose company even applies this mindset to lead generation. He explained, “We make big promises to our leads upfront by offering to pay them $250 to hop on a consultation call, followed by offering our services for free for 30 days after that. In fact, if the prospect goes for it, but still chooses not to stay with us within the 30-day trial period, we’ll send $1,000 back their way — no questions asked.”

Continued Heil, “It’s an appealing pitch for potential clients, but it’s also one we’re more than willing to make because of our ability to consistently deliver on the promises made during that consultation. We ultimately don’t view it as losing $250, because we know our ability to exceed expectations once the client is onboard will more than make up the difference as they continue to stay with us.”

As you consistently over-deliver to your clients, they become accustomed to the quality results that only you can provide. Once they enter this sweet spot, the idea of leaving for greener pastures is never an option, because you’re the best they’ll ever find.

Just a warning: never over-promise.

This happens when you say yes to things you know will eat into your profitability, or that will make you struggle to meet client expectations. Over-promising will leave you burning the candle at both ends, resenting your clients and not having enough time for meaningful business growth — or a life outside of work!

Without Fail, Referrals Keep Showing Up In Your Inbox

Marketing and advertising are constant pursuits for entrepreneurs, but no matter how good your social media or email campaigns might be, chances are that they will be ignored by the vast majority of the people who see them.

In the marketing world, the warmest leads have always come from client referrals.

As in, when your current clients tell others in their circle of influence to go to you for the services they need. Instead of you needing to reach out to cold leads, leads end up reaching out to you.

That’s the highest praise any entrepreneur or freelancer can get. It shows just how much your clients trust your work and value what you provide them. Rest assured, if your inbox is routinely filling up with client referrals, it’s because you’re doing a much better job than everyone else.

You’re Constantly On The Lookout For Ways To Improve

If going through this list made you feel all warm and fuzzy, it’s time to snap out of it.

Yes, it’s great that you’ve been doing a great job of providing value to your customers. But bask in the rosy glow of your success for too long, and you risk becoming complacent.

When you become comfortably complacent, the disease of mediocrity is just a short distance away. And when that happens, the competitors in your niche will be ready to jump in and run off with your clients who are no longer getting the value that they need.

I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with enjoying your success. Go ahead and pop open a bottle of champagne, if you feel like it! But don’t let success keep you from looking for ways to improve your service offerings. There are always opportunities to improve. You just have to put in the effort to find them.

Time To Start Showing Your Worth

When you give your customers your absolute best, you will reap the natural rewards of those efforts. Your ability to demonstrate real, lasting value to your customers is how you will retain your favorite clients and attract high-paying referrals.

It’s time to get to work so you can deliver (and show off) your true worth .

