4 Tips For Retailers Dealing With Supply Chain Disruptions

The pandemic has caused supply chain disruptions for almost every industry, making the issue top of mind for many business owners. Square and Forbes held a roundtable discussion December 8 on how businesses are adapting to the current circumstances. Forbes senior editor Maneet Ahuja spoke with Small Business Advisory Team members Irene Kong, cofounder and chief product officer of personal care brand MANTL, and Ron Busby, president and CEO of U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., an advocacy group for Black businesses, about their experiences and the insights they’ve learned.

Here are a few highlights from what they shared. Watch the video for the whole discussion, which is chock-full of useful tips.

Understand the suppliers’ timelines, so you can find efficiencies.

In addition to managing your own timelines, Kong suggests working with your suppliers to understand their timelines. Doing so may help you figure out where you can pivot to be more efficient when there are supply chain delays.

“It’s normal to have an eight-week queue for factories to plan their lines. But those eight-week queues are now like four months, five months, six months with the pandemic,” said Kong. “Get on a call with your supplier to understand what each week entails.”

In doing so, you may discover what’s holding up the process. For example, Kong explained, a supplier may not be able to put you in the packaging queue for your bottles until you deliver artwork, because you normally print directly on the bottle. But if you do a label instead, they may be able to put you in the queue months earlier.

“So when you start to unravel each week, you realize sometimes you just have to pivot and be willing to compromise,” said Kong.

Software like Square for Retail can help you stay informed about your inventory with real-time stock alerts, so you have the most up-to-date information about what you need when approaching suppliers.

Consider collecting quotes from a variety of shippers and suppliers.

Kong shared that in the midst of the pandemic, one of MANTL’s carriers shut down its West Coast warehouse without letting her know. As a result, some customers’ packages were never delivered.

“After some digging, we realized … in the process of this move, the carrier actually lost some of our packages. It’s nowhere to be found. The tracking is nonexistent for it. And we had to quickly pivot and change carriers,” she said.

The takeaway?

“When you go out and you search for your suppliers, whether it’s your third-party logistics warehouse, whether it’s your shipping carrier, it is so important to get multiple … quotes,” said Kong. Even beyond the pandemic, it’s good to have a plan B in case any other problems arise, such as natural disasters or bad service.

Do test runs with your products.

You want to make sure your products are reaching your customers without delays and damages. When there are disruptions in the supply chain, you may have to make changes, and you want to ensure that those changes — such as moving to a different type of packaging — don’t have a negative impact on the customer experience.

“This year, it’s even more important to make sure that your products are arriving in a good condition because when you go back to reproduce everything, the lead times are that much longer,” said Kong.

“Make sure that you’re inspecting the shipments as they come in. And that you’re not just putting the boxes away and finding the issues as you’re unpacking it to deliver it to a customer because … then it becomes that much more difficult to go back to your supplier and work out a solve.”

Test your products in different environments. For example, if you ship bottled personal care products to the East Coast during winter, ensure they can withstand freezing cold temperatures without damaging the bottle or the product inside.

Communicate with your customers.

Suppliers get backed up, deliveries get delayed, and sometimes there’s not much you can do as the business owner. But one thing that is in your control? How you communicate these issues with your customers.

“Be proactive versus reactive; keep people in the loop,” said Busby. “People are much easier to deal with when they’re informed about what is happening. Most customers, if they have decided to buy your product and/or service, then there’s a commitment there. The key thing is not to lose them because of the time delay.”

You can email your customers updates along the way. Consider being transparent with them, letting them know why their items will be delayed. Tools like Square Customer Engagement can help you stay on top of these interactions.

“I think customers understand and really work with you the more you have them involved in the process,” said Busby.

Square has the tools to run your business — even when it’s not business as usual. To help businesses make the shifts they need, we partnered with Forbes to assemble a team of expert advisors. By sharing firsthand experience, our advisors are helping businesses build skills and plan for what’s next. See how Square works, and learn more about the Small Business Advisory Team.

