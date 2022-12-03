5 business blogging trends that will dominate 2023

If you’re a business or marketer who uses blogging as part of your content strategy, it’s important to stay on top of the latest trends. That way, you can be sure that your blog is always fresh, relevant, and engaging for your audience. With that in mind, here are the five business blogging trends that are set to dominate in 2023.

1. Episodic Blogging

Episodic blogging is a great way to keep your audience coming back for more. Also known as serial blogging, this trend involves telling a story or sharing information in a series of blog posts, with each post building on the last. This is an effective way to hook your readers and keep them engaged over time. Plus, it allows you to show off your brand’s personality and voice. To make episodic blogging work for your business, try brainstorming a few ideas for a series that would be relevant and interesting to your target audience.

2. Data-Driven Blogging

As digital marketing evolves, data is becoming increasingly important. That’s because data provides insights that can help businesses make more informed decisions about their marketing strategies. As such, data-driven blogging is set to become one of the biggest trends in 2023. This involves using data points to inform your blog content strategy. For example, you might use data from your Google Analytics account to figure out which topics are most popular with your audience, and then create blog posts around those topics. Alternatively, you might use data gathered from surveys or customer interviews to produce more targeted and personalised content.

3. Video Blogging

Video is one of the most popular types of content online right now, so it’s no surprise that video blogging is set to take off in a big way in 2023. Also known as vlogging, this involves creating blog posts in video format instead of (or in addition to) traditional written format. If you’re uncomfortable being on camera yourself, you could create screencast videos (that’s my fallback – I am so shy on camera!!) or use animation instead. Whatever form it takes, incorporating video into your blog posts is a great way to stand out from the competition and capture attention in today’s noisy and busy online world.

4. Instagram Blogging

Instagram has become one of the most popular social media platforms in recent years, with over one billion monthly active users worldwide. So it’s no surprise that Instagram blogging is set to majorly take off in 2023. This involves using Instagram as a platform for sharing blog content instead of (or in addition to) a traditional website or blog. One advantage of Instagram blogging is that it allows you to reach a wider audience than you would if you were just relying on written content alone – plus, its visual nature makes it inherently more engaging than text-based content.

Of course, if you’re going to start Instagram blogging, it’s important to make sure that your content strategy is aligned with the platform’s aesthetic sensibilities—in other words, don’t be afraid to get creative!

5. Collaborative Blogging

Collaborative blogging is another trend that’s set to explode in 2023. This involves working with other bloggers or businesses in order to produce high-quality content for your blog. For example, you might collaborate with another blogger on a guest post series, or work with a complementary business on sponsored content. Collaborative blogging is a great way to add variety to your blog while also expanding your reach and building relationships with other companies in your industry.

There you have it – five blogging trends that are set to dominate 2023. As you can see, there are a lot of exciting things happening in the world of blogging, so now’s the time to start experimenting with these trends and figuring out how they can work for your business. Thanks for reading, and we’ll see you next time!