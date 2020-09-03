5 Concise Questions With Michael Vaysman VP Operations/Gas House

Michael Vaysman Lauren Martin

Michael Vaysman is the VP of Operations for the Black owned Gas House cannabis company. Gas House is the first legal Black owned cannabis brand in California. I first noticed Michael because of the Russian lettering on his Instagram page. Having traveled and worked in Russia, I knew that I had to contact him. As in immediately! And so I did and a friendship ensued with these five questions as a guide to Gas House. Cheers! WB

Warren Bobrow=WB: Please tell me about yourself? What brought you to the cannabis/botany world? Healing? What was your inspiration to do what you do?

Michael Vaysman=MV: I’m a first generation Russian-American born in Houston TX. Growing up in such a diverse city gave me an opportunity to learn different cultures and become one with the people, people from all walks of life. I learned to look outside of my little box. Houston was rough, slow, but Houston was smart. Houston propelled me out to the rest of the world. It taught me street knowledge.

My parents, refugees from the Soviet Union, had a very solid idea of what hard work meant. Not speaking the language, in a foreign land, they achieved the American dream. I was able to travel through Europe freely and make lifelong connections because of their hard work. I can attribute my hard work and determination to strive and succeed to them.

Since a young boy I was intrigued by the counterculture, (i.e. Cheech and Chong) I was 12 when I tried marijuana, I started thinking how much I love this plant, how could a plant change the way I perceived life? I was 14 when I visited Amsterdam for the first time, what a different world! I tried white widow, super silver haze. I fell in love with marijuana, I knew I wanted to smoke every day. I wanted to find a way to grow it back home. That was my first real experience with cannabis. At 18, I returned to Amsterdam with a crew from Houston and met Adam Dunn, founder of THSeeds, he exposed me to bubble hash. My goal on that trip was to bring back the best strains I could find instead of the Mexican brick weed I grew up smoking. With gall, I smuggled the seeds back to America. We returned to Houston with strains from different seed banks, we focused on the THSeeds strains because of my good friend Adam. We brought Hog, Heavy Duty Fruity, Bubblegum, White Widow (from Sensi seed bank,) and many more. Amsterdam inspired me to make cannabis my everything, my life.

WB: Please tell me about your company? What do you do that’s different, therefore better than your competition? What stigmas do you face?

MV: Gashouse is a high end, premium cannabis brand started by Felix Murray and Kingston. Gashouse is the first, legal, black owned, cannabis brand in California . Gashouse first foray into legal cannabis started in Applegate Valley, OR. In 2017, upon my return from one-year stint in Costa Rica I joined Gashouse. Together we the learned metrics, regulations, logistics of how to run a successful cannabis operation. Felix is my longtime friend, mentor, and brother. Gashouse has a quality control unlike any other, we only sell products that we (ourselves) will consume the highest grade available. Our strain Pluto has taken off and exceeded all expectations. I am proud to sell such quality products in a highly competitive market. Our flower drops sell out before they hit the shelves.

As connoisseurs of cannabis we understand what we want; we work intimately with growers that have the same vision and passion.

We are in a country without federal cannabis legalization. We are constantly evolving with ever changing regulations and tax structures. Not having access to traditional banking makes for a challenge. A major barrier to deal with in California is keeping up with production for a high demand market

WB: What is your six and twelve month plan? What obstacles exist in your professional world? How do you anticipate removing them?

MV: Gashouse is expanding cultivation, fashion, media, and pushing to the forefront as legacy leaders of the cannabis industry. We have been behind the scenes for a long time, furthering our connections with every person we encounter. My personal goal in the next 12 months is a European expansion.

WB: What is your favorite food memory from childhood? What does your favorite (birthday) meal look like now? Favorite food?

MV: My parents being Russian, making borsch and piroshki every Saturday was the pinnacle of my weekend. While my friends where eating dino nuggets, we stayed true to our culture, in other words we stayed Russian. My favorite birthday meal now is having filet mignon, Oscar style, medium rare. Joined by my friends and giving speeches of our blossoming industry where each of us are only going up. Spending time with the Golden State Banana family. Growing up in Houston, my favorite food will always be barbeque.

WB: What is your passion?

MV: This is a good one, (Cannabis of course) Music, Film, and food. I have been able to produce music videos for Rich Roka and Blueprints. We have new and exciting projects in the horizon that I cannot wait to bring to the world.

As an avid eater, I am on the board of advisors for MyMealDrop. During this pandemic, MyMealDrop has brought 5-star chefs an opportunity to share and expand their audience.

My passion is my family, my friends, bringing smiles to their faces. Knowing you cannot go through this life alone, knowing that they have my back and I have theirs. Truly my passion is the experience for life; I value experiences over superficial gains. It has been a long, strange ride and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

