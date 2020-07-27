5 Coronavirus Questions That Will Keep You Safer, More Informed

getty

Coronavirus news covers all sorts of oddball topics: Can tigers infect people? Why is there no spitting in baseball? Can 5G networks spread the virus?

These click-bait queries may spark your interest, but they won’t keep you safe or meaningfully informed. The following five Covid-19 questions (and answers) will help you plan for the future, maximize your health and separate useful news from useless noise.

1. What’s the real purpose of masking, social distancing and handwashing?

Polls show the majority of Americans are wearing masks, trying to maintain at least six feet of distance from others and increasingly washing their hands during the pandemic. However, they’ve lost focus on why these public safety measures are important.

Among U.S. health agencies, the goal is the same now as it was months ago: to flatten the curve (not to eliminate the virus). With the United States now regularly exceeding 60,000 new cases each day, any hope of eliminating the virus through social isolation or personal protection is long gone. Flattening the curve is about preventing huge spikes in new cases, thus keeping the nation’s hospitals, critical care units and morgues from becoming overwhelmed.

Now, as more Americans return to work, visit with friends and family, and venture out for the summer, a new and dangerous narrative is forming: If the world is reopening then the virus must not be as bad as we thought. This is a myth, one that has helped turn 18 states into coronavirus “red zones . ”

Until more Americans understand and embrace the value of masking, distancing and handwashing, this troublesome trend will continue.

2. Why and when should I get tested for the coronavirus?

Last week, leaders from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the nation’s medical research agency, unveiled a plan to ramp up testing—creating the capacity for 6 million daily tests by December 2020. In a special report, the agency said the uptick in testing “will contribute importantly to the current national efforts to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Americans must read between the lines of these carefully chosen words. Contrary to what many believe, no amount of testing or contact tracing in the United States will wipe out the coronavirus at this point.

Had U.S. political leaders acted as quickly and decisively to enforce public safety measures and introduce widespread testing (as in nations like Taiwan, Germany and New Zealand), nearly 90,000 American lives could have been saved, according to one estimate.

But with as many as 80% of Covid-19 infections mild or asymptomatic, and with up to 10 times more coronavirus cases than currently reported, and with up to 65% of infected Americans refusing to share names of close contacts with tracers, this virus will continue to circulate no matter how many tests are done.

So, what good is testing now? For one, it tells public health officials how many people are getting sick, which allows states and cities to anticipate spikes in hospitalizations (and increase their capacity accordingly). And although there’s no federal enforcement of self-quarantining after testing positive, those who chose to do so can help slow the pandemic. Most important, broad testing helps protect the people at greatest risk.

The elderly, particularly seniors with multiple chronic diseases, are 20 to 50 times more likely to die from the virus than younger people. Often, it’s the asymptomatic youngsters who act as intermediaries for the virus, infecting their at-risk parents and grandparents. Increased testing, combined with mask-wearing and safe distancing, can lead to higher rates of self-quarantine while reducing the spread of Covid-19 to the people likeliest to die from it.

3. Why does the science of Covid-19 have to be so confusing?

There is still so much scientists don’t understand about the coronavirus. For instance, why are some individuals “super spreaders” whereas most don’t spread the virus at all? And how can two people with the same disease have such different responses: one showing no symptoms and the other fighting for life on a respirator?

Despite these scientific uncertainties, the virus does not act as erratically as news reports would make it seem. In fact, it’s one of the world’s most predictable pathogens. Consider that the virus did not mutate into a more virulent strain (as with the Spanish Flu of 1918) nor has it become less virulent in hot weather (like seasonal influenza). The coronavirus is almost identical now compared to when it started—same genetic material, transmissibility and lethality.

What’s not predictable, or logical, is human behavior. After major spikes in hospitalizations and deaths throughout March and April, you’d expect every person to be wearing a mask while avoiding bars, beaches and parties. Yet, over Memorial Day weekend, people in Florida, Texas and California packed pools and coastlines, which caused the predictable virus to spread at a predictably exponential pace, resulting in a predictable uptick in hospitalizations and deaths.

4. When will this pandemic end?

This is a difficult question for elected officials and health experts to address because the answer is not what the public wants to hear.

This virus will be with us until one of two things happens: (1) a safe, effective vaccine becomes available in quantities of tens of millions or (2) our nation reaches “herd immunity,” which would require approximately 200 million people to contract and recover from the virus with effective antibodies.

Even these paths toward ending the pandemic have loopholes, requiring assumptions that haven’t been scientifically validated. For example, we don’t yet know how effective a vaccine will be or how long immunity will last. Despite high hopes of developing an effective vaccine by end of year, there is no guarantee one will arrive in even “12 to 18 months” as first predicted.

Therefore, barring a miracle cure, the virus will be with us for many more months, if not years.

5. So, when will life return to “normal”?

The short answer is “never.” Even if a vaccine proves effective against the virus, Americans will need to get accustomed to living in a “new normal,” not the old one.

The nation’s coronavirus recession and stimulus efforts are projected to tack an added $8 trillion on to the national debt over the next decade, pushing the total owed by the federal government to over $41 trillion (or 128 percent of the national economy). Small businesses will give way to larger ones, faster than ever. Meanwhile 80% of CFOs plan to implement aggressive cost containment measures in the years ahead. These will include further layoffs, scaled-back benefits, and accelerated automation. Millions more American workers will find themselves either unemployed, underpaid or uninsured.

In good news, innovation always emerges from economic devastation. In response to the coronavirus, doctors and patients are embracing telemedicine like never before, making healthcare more convenient and cost-effective. The virus has already sped up improvements in telecommunications and altered work-from-home policies. Educators have had to adapt to online learning modalities while university life in the future will continue to look radically different.

Futurists have talked about societal, technological, economic transformation for years. The virus is expediting their timeline and ushering in new norms that might have otherwise taken a decade to fully materialize. Disruption has begun, lifting up a handful of winners and leaving many losers in its wake. After this pandemic, the old normal will never return.

Staying safe and informed means tuning out the noise

In terms of confronting the pandemic, the worst possible course of action is the one our nation is currently on. Leaders act as though the coronavirus is under control or in the process of disappearing and then are forced to reverse direction abruptly.

When governors and mayors announced with great fanfare the reopening of their states and cities, the public rejoiced briefly before receiving a difficult reminder of the predictable and persistent nature of the coronavirus.

As frustrating as it is to watch our nation flounder, it’s even more frustrating to hear people continuing to spout myths and false assumptions. Education and knowledge are the first steps toward figuring out how to co-exist with the coronavirus. But because of our inattention to reality, Americans remain just as confused and misinformed as six months ago. In the long run, ignorance (that is, ignoring the available facts) may prove as deadly as the virus itself.

Source