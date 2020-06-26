5 Digital Marketing Channels Your Business (Still) Isn’t Using To Acquire Customers

STEVE WASTERVAL

In today’s marketing world, many freelancers and small businesses are constantly trying to find new customers, thinking that this will help them grow their profits. In reality, they are chasing the wrong pathway to growth.

Instead of trying to scale how many customers you have, I am all about trying to scale how much can be earned from a smaller set of customers. Too many clients can actually become overwhelming, especially if you’re a solopreneur who’s in charge of doing everything for yourself.

Scaling without more clients means focusing on the digital channels that help you acquire the right kind of customers — the ones who will allow you to scale profits, not your workload. These 5 commonly overlooked channels are great places to spend some of your marketing time and dollars wisely.

1. Podcasts

Podcasting has grown more and more popular over the past several years, and many small business owners are jumping in on the trend. Podcasts serve as an engaging way to get your name out there and share your expertise.

Of course, starting your own podcast can be a hefty undertaking. I've learned this for myself after starting my own podcast earlier this year. It's been really rewarding, but also a lot of work — so I understand that running your own business AND podcast isn't for everyone.

Even if you don’t have the bandwidth to start your own podcast, you can still get them to work for you by serving as a guest on podcasts that are relevant to your niche. It’s a great way to put your name out there and prove to listeners who are already interested in your industry that you know what you’re talking about.

2. Google Retargeting Campaigns

Just about every business uses PPC or SEO through Google, but far fewer use Google Retargeting Campaigns. And they’re missing out! With these campaigns, you’re reaching prospects who have already interacted with you in one form or another.

According to KlientBoost , “Retargeting works by putting a tracking code on your website, app or other places people interact with your brand e.g. YouTube. Users then receive an anonymous cookie that monitors them as they browse the web, and this sends data back to you. You can then use this info to determine the most effective timing and placement of secondary ads (and on).”

The people who see these ads tend to be “warmer” than other potential customers. This leads to a faster and more efficient onboarding process, helping you quickly identify quality prospects who you should try to work with.

3. Bing

Remember Bing? I know, when it comes to online search engines, Bing kind of feels like the red-headed step child of the internet. A lot of us know it’s there, but ignore it, reluctant to leave behind the comforts of the Google machine.

Sure, Bing isn’t as big as Google, but that can actually be an advantage for a small business, as there is less competition. That also means you won’t have to spend as much money on your ads — always a win for cash-strapped solopreneurs.

If SEO is part of your plan for scaling your business, you shouldn’t forget about Bing. Smart targeting will help you drive quality leads to your website for an easy win.

4. LinkedIn

LinkedIn is an awesome tool for B2B service providers, but when it comes to social media channels, it tends to get overlooked in favor of Facebook or Instagram.

In reality, few channels are better for building your online B2B brand. LinkedIn makes it easy to share information or create content that is published to your profile to build your authority. It’s a great way to show off that you’re actually an expert who knows what she’s talking about.

You can use this to build conversations with potential clients online, and then reach out to them to make a direct pitch. Best of all, looking over someone’s LinkedIn profile in advance will help you know if they are someone worth pitching your services to in the first place. This will help you get higher-paying customers.

5. Email

Most of the time, the best way to “grow” your business isn’t by finding new clients. It’s by making the most of the clients you have already worked with.

This is where email comes in. Email delivers big-time return on investment because you aren’t cold calling people who have never heard of you before. You’re re-selling or up-selling to your existing contact list so you can grow their lifetime value.

This is especially big when you’re trying to productize your services. As I’ve written before, I offer a Business & Brand Shrink service instead of a free consultation call in order to drive revenue and ensure that I only get qualified leads. But what happens after that initial consultation? If someone seems like a good fit, I’ll often follow up with a personalized email. It’s a lot more likely to reach them and get a response than if I just stuck with social media or Google ads.

Find The Right Channels For You

Whether you freelance as an accountant or run an online consulting business, scaling your profits largely comes down to acquiring the right types of customers, and then retaining them so you can maximize their lifetime value.

By using these digital marketing channels, you will be able to streamline your advertising costs while reaching a higher-value customer base.

Remember, work smarter, not harder, and you’ll be able to truly love what you do and make good money while doing it.

*And if you're looking for more ways to work smarter and not harder, take my Crash Course

