5 Diversified Cannabis Questions To Spring Creek Farm: Zelig Kronberg And Sica Roman

Zelig Kronberg and Sica Roman

Will Willams

After I visited the North Bay area of San Francisco last year and discovered the unique terroir that follows the sun, I wanted to know more. So I attended both the Emerald Cup and Hall of Flowers and discovered that the cannabis that I wanted to smoke was grown partially outside, under the sun with natural farming methods with a touch of protection in greenhouses- over indoor grown, under full artificial lights.

Sure you can grow cannabis almost anywhere, but for the finest craft cannabis, a mixture of greenhouse to the sun is the path I want to follow. Enter Spring Creek Farm, a verdant and richly textured cannabis farm, located in Sonoma County, California. Traditionally this is the region for expressive wines that speak a language of the soil. But for this article, I decided to focus instead of wine, the reason why I am writing these words is to introduce you to farmers in cannabis! I love Spring Creek Farm and should you find yourself in this region of the world, grab an eighth and roll up another one for me. And what about their living soil? Take it from me, having grown up on a Biodynamic farm, you don’t throw living soil out after each crop. They really get it!

Warren Bobrow=WB: Please tell me about where you are now, topography? Soil? Sun? Outdoor grown? Cannabis mentor?

Zelig Kronberg And Sica Roman= ZK/SR: Spring Creek Farm is a family owned, legacy cannabis farm located in the old growth coastal redwood hills of Sonoma County, California. Located 5 miles inland and in a unique location nestled where the Russian River and Fort Ross Appellation areas converge in a rich, diverse soil influenced by the salty ocean air, and lush redwood/hardwood forest to create a very rich terroir filled with biodiversity and indigenous microorganisms ( IMO), adding to the great tradition/culture of craft wine/food that this area is world renowned.

We are located in the 2nd rainiest spot in California which adds to the health/diversity of our biome in our Outdoor and Greenhouse/Mixed light growing techniques.

My Cannabis mentor is the Cannabis plant! What better mentor could there be ? We strive to be guided by the Plant Spirit Medicine, our goal being to respect and nurture the plants needs instead of imposing our will upon them. What a concept ! We have learned from doing it and careful observations of the plants and their reactions to stimulus.

Recommended For You

WB: Please tell me about your company? What do you do that’s different, therefore better than your competition? What stigmas do you face?

ZK/SR: Spring Creek Farm is the oldest Living Soil light deprivation Legacy brand in California .We have been practicing no till light dep for 18 years . We are currently growing in our multi award winning 13 year old living soil (Emerald Cup 2017 and WeedCon 2018), directly in the ground. Over the years we have developed our scalable, high production, no till, mycoremediation, subterranean, full spectrum light dep bioretention pit technique. like I’ve said before” technique is everything.” in 2017 …….we were going into compliance trying to see where we stood on the cannabis food chain to see if we had what it took to survive the” dreaded” future of commercial cannabis. so we ran our business “lean and mean “. We doubled our production in our existing cultivation sq. footage to have enough flower to survive all the licensing fees, we cut our costs in half which were already very low, and because we decided to totally trust nature’s process full heartedly that year as far as cultivation goes,the results were great enough to place third in the Emerald Cup in light deprivation flower, in the biggest year w the most competitors in history to date. We were ecstatic/thankful to say the least. That win put us on the map as far as quality that can be produced using regenerative or even more specifically (KNF) Korean Natural Farming/no till Jadam style of growing methodology. Soil health, terroir and the quality of what you feed/spray on your plants is of the utmost importance.

Some of the things that help create our top shelf flower are -our ability to work with plants and nature in an intelligent, cooperative way to create diverse biology for plant health. Our water quality, super clean isolated environment, our soil diversity ,our diverse biome, our in ground growing technique, our nearly 2 decades of experience, the Sonoma County sunshine. these things help us maintain consistency and help keep our production costs low.

We have run into too many obstacles to list here, being a craft farm has allowed us to adapt more easily to changing markets and patterns.

Zelig with the founders of modern Korean Natural farming and Jadam methodologies. Master Cho and his … [+] son, Youngsang Cho

Spring Creek Farm

We practice Jadam methodology-A system based on 4,000 year old Korean agricultural systems that works with nature to allow for healthy plants, flower quality to increase ,strong terpenes ,diverse cannabinoids, color, flavor, strength,shelf life increases plus increasing the entourage effect.

We use no bottled nutrients. EVER. We create our own plant based nutrients using primarily plant material from the farm. Cannabis leaves are our main food stock, various herbs and plants growing on the land, such as comfrey,yarrow, horsetail, ferns, nettles,aloe, native grasses, and the prized and essential leaf mold soil (rich in indigenous microorganisms ,including multiple species of mycorrhizal fungi). Since we use a living soil technique, we do not have to be continuously buying and replacing soil as we are always building soil layer by layer.

Technique is everything.

WB: What is your six and twelve month plan? What obstacles exist in your world? How do you anticipate removing them?

ZK/SR: Our future goals – 6 month plan is to create a solventless hash line from our high quality flower.

Begin growing spirulina, to feed the plants and ourselves.

Develop our own worm farm to support our living soil system.

Close our nutrient loops on the farm even further. (using products from the farm to enrich the farm, instead of bringing inputs in from offsite.)

Continue establishing relationships with Equity/social justice groups/dispensaries merging social activism with Cannabis. Growing Cannabis has long been a health activism endeavor for us and that activism continues and is a major aspect of our company culture today.

Partner with Retailers to help educate customers and provide products that enhance their customers’ experience

Spring Creek Farm craft cannabis

Spring Creek Farm

Continue to expand our brand across California.

12 month plan- Find trustworthy partners to expand cultivation and add manufacturing and ancillary services. None of this works without trust!

Obstacles – We have encountered many obstacles as an , independently owned craft cannabis farm. Perception is everything. Nothing is as it seems. Most obstacles are blessings in disguise that have forcibly pushed us to new heights and made us stronger. The thing that really matters is our state of mind. That being said, we create our future and have been very diligently working w/ the county and state for the past five years, trying our best to help develop reasonable policy.

WB: What is your favorite food memory from childhood? What is your favorite (birthday) meal look like now? Favorite food? Wine?

ZK/SR: Zelig’s favorite childhood food memory is fishing for and smoking a whole shark with my Dad of off the coast of Montauk in the 80’s. We shared and ate the shark with other fishermen and families right on the dock cutting off giant flakes of shark steak.

Wow Sooo Good.

Sica’s favorite childhood food memory is picking wild black raspberries in a giant patch that grew in a field nearby our home,the softly blowing breezes and gentle buzzing of the bees being the only sounds, nurtured my soul as I would spent hours and days worth of time picking berries there each summer.

Favorite bday meal today- Wild Boar heart stuffed with local vegetables,herbs and local wildcrafted matsutake mushrooms from the farm , slow cooked with a local organic robust red wine in a clay pot.

Favorite wine- Sica enjoys a nice brandy or scotch-neat. Zelig really likes Delirium Tremens -a heavy blonde Belgian style beer that pairs perfectly with our Silver OG cannabis flower.

WB: What is your passion?

ZK/SR: We are very passionate and grateful to have this opportunity to continue to evolve our community health activism on a grand scale through our farm ,working with Equity dispensary groups . These Equity programs are an opportunity for people from communities who were disproportionately affected by the war on drugs to profit from these new opportunities,and feed some of that profit back into their communities to help them heal and flourish.

We are passionate about passing on the intrinsic value of the cannabis plant to the consumer for the benefit of their health.

Spring Creek Farm is a founding member of the Sonoma County Hessel Grange , one of the first cannabis / hemp granges in modern times . One of our goals is to spread awareness of sustainable , regenerative farming practices to our fellow farmers and gardeners.

We are passionate about sharing cooperative ways to live within nature and learning how to carry the heart of nature within our own hearts. We feel cannabis can be a gateway herb into the miraculous world of herbal medicine. People are looking for a gentler , more compassionate and self empowered way to engage with their own health .

Sica has spent 3 decades teaching people how to reclaim their health using herbs as food and medicine and incorporating the wisdom of Ayurveda ,the 5,000 yeqr old health system of India. Sica is a professional member of the National Ayurvedic Medical Association (NAMA). The goal of NAMA is to spread the wisdom and joy of Ayurveda.

Sica helped to begin the first Ayurvedic health clinic (possibly in the nation) to bring ayurvedic practitioners into a western medical clinic and do consultations with the goal of supplementing the western care already happening with Ayurvedic practices and remedies. This clinic is still in operation 7 years later and is wildly popular in our community. Its a great example of 2 different methodologies finding a way to work together.

Jadam, based on an equally ancient Korean agricultural system is a beautiful compliment to the view of Ayurveda. Jadam encourages one to work with nature in a truly holistic/healthy way.People’s needs are similar to plant’s needs. We both need healthy diverse soil in order to assimilate the most nutrients. Healthy soil equals healthy plants and people.

Source