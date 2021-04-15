Breaking
5 Easy Steps To Prepare Content For E-A-T in Google

Doesn’t it feel like the SEO community is forever abuzz with concerns over content rankings?

That’s because Google’s algorithm updates occur in their thousands every year. Google has changed, and is in fact changing as you read this.

In 2018, Google reported 3,234 updates, which is more than 8 times the number of updates in 2009, according to Moz
.

With Google now updating its algorithm on an almost-daily basis
, it’s safe to say there’s a ‘New’ kind of Google in town and – spoiler alert – it’s no longer defined by a checkbox approach to SEO ranking factors.

What does E-A-T mean according to Google?

According to Google’s official Quality Rater Guidelines
 – a 168 page content bible – Google’s E-A-T formula is all about creating Expert, Authoritative and Trustworthy content, and building the right connections between that content across the web.

What do we mean by the ‘New’ Google?

Through AI and a process of self-learning
, Google is now able to decipher not just keywords, but topics and connections, to rank content accordingly.

Since the Medic update in 2018
, it has begun reorganizing the SERPs based on quality of experience and user satisfaction. This has, along with it’s E-A-T prioritization, has spelled the beginning of a ‘New’ kind of Google.

What does this mean for your content planning?

There was a time when we were all privy to a bit of keyword stuffing or link buying, but search engines (not just Google) are getting wise to this.

As content creators, gaming Google is something we need to put firmly to bed. Content planning should now be defined by getting into the minds of our customers; thinking about the questions they want answered, and the intent behind their search.

How to improve your E-A-T in Google

To have a hope of ranking in the ‘New’ Google, you need to perfect your content in accordance with the Google E-A-T formula.

But how do you make the jump from writing for search engines, to writing for customers?

Article Originally Published Here

