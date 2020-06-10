5 Examples Of Frontline Unsung Heroes

Difficult times like we’re all facing now can sometimes bring out the worst in people, but they can bring out the best in others. And then there is another type of person, who tries to do the right thing every day no matter the circumstances. We call these people “heroes.”

Getty

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, a hero is “a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities.” In our current COVID-19 world, we see examples every day of true frontline heroes. These people are out, serving others, and doing their jobs to keep others safe and healthy.

Here are five examples of unsung frontline heroes during the pandemic.

1) Healthcare and First Responders

Healthcare workers and first responders are truly on the front lines of the pandemic, selflessly caring for others. These include police, firefighters, EMTs, nurses and doctors, especially healthcare workers in emergency room and ICU environments. In addition, those who work in environments that serve high-risk individuals and groups are putting their own lives on the line to keep others safe. These include those working in assisted living, independent living, memory care and hospice, plus all those who offer home healthcare or in-home assistance to seniors.

2) Food and Grocery Workers

Everyone needs to eat, and those in food service are hard at work making sure no one goes hungry during this time, even as they risk exposure to the virus. This includes essential workers in the food supply chain like trucking and transportation workers and food processing workers. In addition, grocery store workers, to-go and delivery workers for restaurants and more are heroes right now.

3) Essential Services

Even more heroes can be found in the services designated essential during COVID-19 lockdowns. These include retail and healthcare services like pharmacies, automotive care, convenience stores and gas stations. Towing companies and highway safety teams have also been helping people during this time.

4) All Volunteers

So many people are following their hearts to help others even though it means putting themselves at risk of the virus. This includes National Guard volunteers, plus all those working with food banks, food pantries, homeless shelters and more.

5) Sanitation Workers

Even in the best of times, those who work on cleaning, janitorial or sanitation teams are often unseen and underappreciated. During the pandemic, these people have been working overtime to keep buildings, public spaces, public transportation and more clean, safe and sanitized.

We should all be grateful for the ongoing, heroic work of these individuals. Their commitment to caring for others is truly seeing the world through this crisis.

Source