5 Lagniappe Questions For Drew Martin Gosselin Of Drew Martin Prerolls

Drew Martin Photo: Chantal Anderson

Drew Martin and I share similar backgrounds. New Orleans, the liquor industry and Tales of the Cocktail. And cannabis. We can never forget the plant. It’s why I am sharing these intriguing people like Drew with you, my readers. Cheers! WB

Warren Bobrow=WB: Please tell me about yourself? What brought you to the cannabis/botany world? Healing? What was your inspiration to do what you do?

Drew Martin Gosselin=DMG: I love crafting experiences for people. That’s what my whole journey has been about, and it’s taken me all over the world. Since childhood I’ve always loved exploring new places and prior to moving to LA I spent ten years living nomadically, from Brazil to India to an off-the-grid commune in the South.

It was throughout these travels that I developed a passion for learning about different cultures’ use of plants and herbs. There’s something incredibly powerful about the ceremony around plants both socially as well as a from a healing perspective. Plant practices tell a story about a culture and I always found them to be a way to connect more deeply with the people I encounter. Ultimately, this led me to pursue formal training in western herbalism and open my own plant medicine practice in New Orleans. In a similar vein, I’ve dedicated many years of my life studying and working with spirits. I’m lucky that I’ve gotten to taste some of the most incredible alcohol in the world, and let’s be honest, bartending was never a bad way to make money while traveling. The overlapping elements between herbalism and mixology are so present—they both finetune composition and ratio to manipulate things like flavor and mouthfeel. I’ve been lucky enough to write cocktail lists for some of the most respected bars across the country and have won great awards doing so. The most important thing I learned behind the bar was how to take these complicated and challenging spirits and translate them into something the consumer could enjoy by creating cocktails, and that’s really what I wanted to do with cannabis.

Drew Martin pre-rolls Photo: Chantal Anderson

Recommended For You

WB: Please tell me about your company? What do you do that’s different, therefore better than your competition? What stigmas do you face?

DMG: Drew Martin is a cannabis product that is driven by the experience it offers. My pre-rolls are created by blending cannabis with botanicals selected specifically for their flavor and aroma. Sourcing botanicals from around the world, I’m able to tap into my journeys and flavor expertise to curate something really special. The same way that adding syrups and liqueurs to spirits can make them more drinkable, adding botanicals to weed makes it more accessible, more smokable, and more interesting. In that way, I often think of these joints like craft cocktails. I’m focusing on the flavor profile of the cannabis and pairing it with flowers like rose, peppermint and lemon balm to complement and transform the taste.

Aside from just adding flavor, though, adding botanicals decreases the THC levels substantially, which is also key to extending the experience. I’ve always noticed that so many people are limited in partaking in the ritual of smoking because one or two hits of a joint is often the necessary stopping point. These pre-rolls are only about half the strength of a traditional joint. I really think of them much more like sipping a glass of wine instead of taking straight shots of tequila.

Interestingly, the largest stigma we’ve faced is that despite consumer interest, traditional retailers are sometimes reluctant to jump onboard with lower dose products. I think the legal cannabis market has historically been so driven by heavy users that we sometimes forget that not everyone is looking for the strongest products available.

Drew Martin pre-rolls aren’t simply a means to an end, they’re about prioritizing the magic that happens as you partake in the age-old ritual of sharing a joint. I’m convinced that as we introduce ourselves to more and more people, this stigma will be easily overcome.

WB: What is your six and twelve month plan? What obstacles exist in your professional world? How do you anticipate removing them?

DMG: Our biggest goal right now is to continue sharing this product across California and to continue creating great experiences for people. My colleagues and I all have backgrounds in hospitality, and given that this product is experience driven, we’re having the best time introducing Drew Martin to people in interesting and high touch ways. When preparing for launch, we conceptualized ornate dinner parties where we could pair food and cocktails to each of the blends. I’ve found that this is such a powerful way to demonstrate the attention I’ve put into developing the flavor profiles of the joints. We’d thrown these dinners before, and there’s nothing quite as romantic as lifting a glass and passing around a joint between a group of friends. It builds intimacy in a really beautiful way.

Of course, COVID had other plans for 2020 and as we moved into launch, we found ourselves obviously having to cancel all in-person events. I found this particularly challenging because I could see that as we all moved into a period of isolation, social interaction and ritual was just what we needed most. And so we met the moment, and removed the obstacle by designing a digital experience that would fill the same needs. We’ve been hosting digital salons across Los Angeles where invitees receive a meticulously crafted box from Drew Martin and gather online from their own homes to smoke a joint, sip a paired cocktail (developed by me, of course!) and enjoy a paired dessert. We’ve all had a blast. I think most importantly, the opportunity to create a shared experience when we are in many ways restricted from doing so is very exciting and humbling.

WB: What is your favorite food memory from childhood? What does your favorite (birthday) meal look like now? Favorite food?

DMG: I have such joyful memories of Brazilian barbeque (churrasco) as a teenager living in Sao Paulo. You may be noticing a certain beat to my drum, but truly the experience of preparing a meal outdoors with friends and family is enchanting. I love a meal that is served in stages. I love the way smoke from a barbeque drives anticipation for dinner. My favorite meal these days has got to be centered around fish. I’ve lived most of my life coastally, and I’ve really embraced seafood in all forms. There’s something about featuring the simple, natural flavor of the sea. The most incredible birthday meal I’ve ever had was a couple years ago in northern Croatia at a little place called Konoba Batelina that strictly serves seafood. It wasn’t a pretentious spot, and there were no menus. For two hours the chef brought us dozens of small plates crafted from all the fish brought ashore by local fishermen that afternoon. It was a dream.

WB: What is your passion?

DMG: I’m very passionate about flavor. Much like the olfactory sense, I think flavor has an ability to transport anyone to a very specific place and provoke visceral responses. It can stimulate, impress, and intrigue. So in this sense, I think there’s truly both a science and an art to creating flavor.

I’m not too concerned about the format—I’m happy to work in food, drink or smoke. What I love is the ability to use my skills to evoke a real response from someone trying my creations. I love conjuring childhood memories, eliciting curiosity or introducing an entirely new sensory experience.

Source