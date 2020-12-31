5 Questions Leaders Need To Ask Themselves At The End Of Every Year

getty

A new year provides a unique time for self-reflection and a proverbial clean slate. Take advantage of this mentality to set yourself up for success in the coming year by asking yourself these five questions.

What can you let go of?

The best way to move forward is to let go of the things that are causing stress or draining your energy. Sometimes these things are small, but other times they’re quite large, such as ending a business relationship or making the decision to abandon a project that you spent a lot of time and energy on. When you let go of the things that are ultimately holding you back, you regain time to focus on things that help drive success and keep you and your business moving forward.

How did you fail this year?

It’s important to acknowledge failure for both the lessons that can be learned and to remind ourselves that mistakes are normal. Failure is simply a stepping stone on the path to success. By taking stock of what didn’t go so well this year, you’re better prepared to not make the same mistakes again next year.

What did you enjoy most about this year?

It’s easy to overlook the positive for the negative, especially in a year like this one. Yes, in general 2020 was a dumpster fire, but it did have some good points. Remind yourself of the good things that happened this year and celebrate the wins and moments you enjoyed. Positivity begets positivity, so answering this question can actually help you create more good moments in the future.

What was the biggest lesson you learned this year?

Take a good amount of time to ponder this question, because it’s a big one. You learned many things throughout the year, but there’s almost always one lesson that helped you across multiple aspects of your business and even your life. Sometimes this lesson isn’t immediately apparent, which is why it’s important to reflect on this question a few separate times to see what ends up standing out most. This is a lesson you need to carry with you into the new year, and perhaps even share with others.

Where do you want to be in exactly one year?

Think about what would make you feel most fulfilled when you re-visit these questions at the end of the forthcoming year. Allow yourself to dream big and banish self-doubt – this is the time to set your goals for the next 365 days and make them a reality. Once you’ve identified your goals, map out an action plan that you can refer to all year. This gives you a way to measure and track your progress, and keeps you on the path to success.

Answering these questions helps you close the chapter on the current year and move into the next one with renewed clarity, energy, and determination. Refer back to them as often as needed – they’re just as useful to review every quarter, every month, or whenever you feel the stressed or overwhelmed.

