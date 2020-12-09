5 Things Successful Entrepreneurs Don’t Do

What we don’t do often counts for more than what we do. It’s certainly true for those who reach the top. Success is not an accident, and those intent on making it are definite about the habits, actions and processes that they steer well clear of.

Here are five things that successful entrepreneurs don’t do.

Respond to emails straight away

Successful entrepreneurs are not sitting passively in front of their computers, waiting for distractions. They aren’t checking their emails every ten minutes because their focus is elsewhere. Rather than being regularly pulled in the direction of pings and requests, they are batching their responses to clear their calendar for actual work.

It’s partly that they are getting on with other things, it’s partly because they don’t want to train those around them to expect immediate responses. Perhaps they’ll answer in a day or two, perhaps they won’t reply at all. It puts the onus on the sender to make their email worth responding to.

Let anyone book into their calendar

Ever tried to book a meeting straight into Jeff Bezos’ diary? Ever sent a calendar invitation to Oprah? They have gatekeeper after gatekeeper, working to clear and protect their time so that they can focus on their business. An open diary with open slots every day means your time can be taken from you and your week thrown out in an instant. To what end?

Successful entrepreneurs will ensure only the best, most clear “hell yeah” opportunities block out their time. It’s on their terms, not someone else’s. You cannot “jump on a call” without an agenda or a reason or unless they have requested you, not the other way around. The exclusivity serves to reaffirm that they don’t waste their time.

Answer the phone

Successful entrepreneurs are planners, and they know what they want to achieve every day. That’s the default. Someone calling for “just two minutes” or “to pick your brain” likely won’t be answered. They’re not being rude; they’d just rather not be caught off-guard and a telephone call would require a direct response that they don’t necessarily want to give.

There are very few real emergencies. Someone else’s emergency is not necessarily your emergency. Successful people don’t confuse urgent with important, so it’s easy to ignore requests for immediate attention in favour of getting on with their plans.

Consume social media

If successful entrepreneurs are using social media, it’s to produce rather than consume. They are not there scrolling their home feed or opening their explore tab. They probably won’t view your Instagram story. Social media consumption is neither work nor leisure; it sits in a grey area somewhere in the middle.

Successful entrepreneurs know that you can take the best bits of everything; social media included; without the worst. They use it as the tool that it is. You can update your audience on your work, life and thoughts without falling down the rabbit hole of distraction.

Waste your time

Successful entrepreneurs know how valuable time is and they refuse to waste their own. Furthermore, they will not waste yours. If you receive an invitation, it will be the real deal. An opportunity worth pursuing. They’ve met enough people who are all talk to steer clear of that reputation. They won’t bug you with requests, and they will likely play down opportunities they run by you to ensure they don’t over-promise.

It’s refreshing to meet people who are so self-aware and conscientious that they respect your space as if were their own. They are so tunnel-vision with their own work and goals that they assume everyone else is too. Successful entrepreneurs will not waste your time.

Are you running your day and business like the person you want to be? Guard your space, focus on the needle-moving work you were put here to do, don’t be on call and treat time as the valuable and irreplaceable resource it is.

