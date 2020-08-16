5 Ways To Maintain Your Work-Life Balance In Unprecedented Times

Business woman on conference call getty

Nobody plans to have poor work-life balance. But in times like these, it happens: A crisis can throw even the most meticulously planned schedule into disarray.

The Covid-19 crisis is causing companies to close left and right. Loved ones are getting sick. Shuffling your to-dos to a different day may be enough in normal times. In a crisis situation, achieving work-life balance isn’t so simple.

So, how can you maintain a sustainable work-life schedule right now? Here are six ways that I do it, no matter what’s going on in the world:

1. Rebuild your boundaries.

Chaos is a chief cause of burnout. In Harvard Business Review, academics Laura Giurge and Venssa Bohns suggest fighting it by strengthening your physical, social and temporal boundaries.

For example, you might normally commute to and from work. If you’re working from home right now, you no longer have this transition period from your home and work lives.

How can you rebuild that boundary? Replace your trip to work with a short walk around your neighborhood. Spend some time in a local park before you get started each morning.

Another good idea is to set up a dedicated workspace at home. Ideally, this shouldn’t be in your living room or bedroom. Pick a quiet area of your house that’s reserved only for work. It’s a simple, effective way to prevent you from working around the clock.

What if you have kids? Realize that you may not be able to work the traditional 9-to-5 schedule. You may have to alter your day so that you can work around your children’s schedule. Depending on when you’re most productive, this could mean working before they wake up or after they go to bed, while homeschooling them in between your work sessions.

Get creative: Can you squeeze in a task while they’re napping? Could they visit a neighbor or family member when you have an important video call?

With friends and family, being upfront about your priorities is key. If you need to meet a deadline, then let your family know that you aren’t going to be as available for the next couple of days.

This cuts both ways: If a member of your family falls ill, you may need to let your co-workers and clients know that your availability will be limited.

2. Roughen up your routine.

By all means, create and maintain a routine. Not only does it give you structure, but it helps you maintain a sense of normalcy.

With that said, sticking to your routine may not be possible right now. You have to be willing to flex a bit. That’s where rough scheduling comes into play.

As opposed to scheduling every minute of your day, make your calendar more malleable. For example, if you block out your mornings in your calendar for work, you could leave your afternoons open. While that doesn’t mean you should binge-watch Netflix, it does allow you to spend time with your children, have a virtual lunch with friends or check in with your team.

Need another reason to roughen up your schedule? Research suggests loosening your schedule can make you happier. Downtime doesn’t always need to be put on the calendar.

3. Focus on what’s in front of you.

Even when everything is running smoothly, distractions can be an issue. Bring yourself back to the present by focusing on what’s right in front of you.

The issue could be email, Slack or social media notifications. Background noise, like your children playing or colleagues conversing, could be the culprit. And, if you’re working from home, you may have the urge to watch TV or take care of household chores.

Blocking out these distractions is no easy feat. The key is paying attention to one thing at a time.

I know: That that’s easier said than done. Try blocking out an hour of your day for uninterrupted work. During these 60 minutes, you could turn off your phone, close the door and put on a pair of headphones.

When the hour is up, indulge in one of those distractions. Let yourself watch a YouTube video, or go fix yourself a snack. You’ll come back refreshed and ready to work.

4. Take screen-free breaks throughout the day.

Speaking of breaks, you can’t spend every waking moment staring at a screen. The truth of the matter is that we’re not robots. We need periods throughout the day to rest and recharge.

What if you typically spend your downtime watching the news or checking social media? Nobody can blame you for wanting to be informed at a time like this. However, information overload can be harmful to your health and wellbeing.

Months ago, seven in 10 Americans reported feeling exhausted by coronavirus coverage. Imagine how many more have been burned out by it since.

Pulling yourself away can be a challenge. But there’s a lot you can do offline for a break. Personally, I like to leave my phone at home and head out for a walk.

There are dozens of productive ways to spend your downtime. You might prefer to read, journal, practice mindfulness or help others. And make sure to do something that you enjoy every day, such as hanging out with friends and family.

5. Ask for support.

Even if you’ve done all of the above, you may still be anxious about the uncertainty surrounding you. If you feel overwhelmed, don’t hesitate to ask for help.

Whether it’s reaching out to your team to lighten your workload or contacting a mental health professional, there’s no shame in needing some extra support. In fact, your colleagues and loved ones might even respect you more for it.

Work-life balance is a hot topic right now for a reason. As the economy struggles, everyone is putting in some extra effort. Don’t let that stop you from putting in extra work on your well being as well.

