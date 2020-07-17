5 Ways To Take Care Of Your Team During COVID-19

Man working from home talking on phone.

As a leader, there’s no bigger or more important responsibility than taking care of your team. This is especially true in these difficult and unprecedented times. After all, your teammates need your support to help them not only remain productive, but to also cope with the additional anxiety and stress that COVID-19 has induced.

This has a bottom-line impact, too: Clinical studies have shown that anxiety and depression result in lowered productivity. That creates a catch-22 scenario for your business: People produce less, resulting in bigger backlogs. That can trigger overtime requests and lead people to feel less confident in their actual work, fueling the cycle of dampened productivity even further.

How can you take care of your team during COVID-19? Here are five areas to focus on:

1. Prioritize their well-being.

Whether you have essential team members who are still coming into work, are planning to reopen soon, or are managing a remote staff continuing to work from home, it’s crucial you help them preserve their physical and mental health.

The first place to start would be helping to prevent the spread of the virus; the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control is continuously being updated. Examples include conducting daily health checks, requiring social distancing and the wearing of masks, and improving your building’s ventilation system. Moreover, you should explore flexible sick leave and contingency plans if employees become ill.

Additionally, suggest ways for your team to remain physically active; this boosts the immune system, decreases stress, and increases energy. Get outside for a walk or bike ride, try at-home workouts in lieu of the gym, or replace an old desk and chair with a standing desk. Besides physical activity, remind your teammates to eat healthy and get plenty of sleep.

And don’t overlook their mental health. Beyond the isolation that many of us feel when working remotely, the pandemic has also taken a serious toll on our mental health. As noted in The Washington Post, “Nearly half of Americans report the coronavirus crisis is harming their mental health.”

While there’s only so much you can do in terms of addressing others’ mental health, make it a priority to frequently check in with your team members to see how they’re doing. Listen to their concerns, and answer their questions. Ask about their workload; you may want to reduce it so they have more time to engage in self-care. You could also provide access to apps like Talkspace or Headspace.

Finally, step up your morale-building efforts. For example, creating companywide challenges, hosting virtual team-building activities, and showing your gratitude can all result in people feeling calmer and more appreciated.

2. Amplify communication.

During a crisis, communication is key. If you want to see how it’s done, follow the lead set by Horizon Therapeutics.

In what the company calls “Virtual Visibility Therapeutics,” it’s heightened its communication methods through weekly messages from CEO Tom Walbert. These are followed by Q&A sessions, town hall meetings, or coffee chats. Furthermore, it hosts weekly webinars to support managers, sharing relevant information like how to stay healthy and engaged while working remotely. It’s also conducting employee pulse surveys.

Share your calendar with your teammates so they can schedule one-on-ones with you. As long as it doesn’t disrupt your work, keep your Slack status “active” so they can reach you throughout the day.

3. Relax stringent deadlines and fixed schedules.

COVID-19 has drastically changed how we conduct business and rethink individual priorities. For example, prior to the pandemic, you had a team member who regularly put in a 50-hour workweek. She was also available during non-business hours. However, since she’s been spending more time with her immediate family, she’s realized her family is now her most important priority — not work. As a result, those harried work deadlines just aren’t important.

While deadlines can be useful and sometimes necessary — like to get your taxes in on time — they’re no longer top of mind for your employees. If possible, adjust project deadlines so your teammates can focus on their priorities without worrying about a rapidly approaching deadline.

In the same vein, offer more flexible working hours. In addition to changing priorities, you may have team members who have completely different schedules now. For instance, what if a team member has children and is homeschooling them from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.? It’s unreasonable to expect him to work or join a meeting during that block of time.

Even more promising is that allowing employees a more flexible schedule leads to them being happier, healthier, less absent, and more productive. It can save your organization money in other ways because this also reduces turnover.

4. Encourage growth and development.

According to Harvard Business Review’s Monique Valcour, “Work groups in which employees report that their supervisor (or someone else at work) cares about them as a person, talks to them about their career progress, encourages their development, and provides opportunities to learn and grow have lower turnover, higher sales growth, better productivity, and better customer loyalty than work groups in which employees report that these developmental elements are scarce.”

Moreover, learning leads to happiness, improves adaptability, boosts resilience, and keeps your mind engaged and body active. It’s also a simple way to counter the boredom some people are experiencing with their unprecedented downtime.

How can you encourage your team to learn and grow during COVID-19? Suggest that people engage in professional development opportunities like Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), learning platforms like LinkedIn Learning or Skillshare, or webinars. You could also recommend books, podcasts, TED Talks, or cross-training opportunities.

Most importantly, don’t forget to offer regular feedback. Both Millennials and Gen-Zers demand this. In fact, 60 percent of Generation Z employees want weekly, if not daily, check-ins from their managers.

5. Foot the bill.

Finally, you can show your team that you care through cold hard cash. Workday did this by offering its employees a one-time cash bonus that equaled two weeks of pay to help them cover any unforeseen expenses that COVID-19 may have surfaced. Wynn Resorts kept its employees on the payroll, even though it had closed its casinos.

What if you don’t have that type of money to spend? There are more affordable options. You could cover the cost of home delivery meal services; pay for their home work equipment, like a standing desk; or give them an Amazon gift card to use how they want.

If there’s one last piece of advice to offer, it’s that you shouldn’t neglect yourself. Just like your team, you’re also experiencing a great amount of stress and anxiety. Take the time to attend to your own well-being and occasionally unplug so you can continue to support your team during these trying times. After all, together is how we’re going to get through this.

