68% Of Americans Approve Of Biden’s $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Plan, Poll Finds

Topline

As Congressional Democrats move forward with President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion rescue bill despite Republican calls to pare back the legislation, a new poll from Quinnipiac University finds that more than two-thirds of Americans support the proposal.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus pandemic in the State Dining Room of the White … [+] House on January 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. Getty Images

Key Facts

68% of the 1,075 Americans surveyed said they support Biden’s plan, while 24% of people polled said they oppose it. The poll also revealed broad popular support for the $1,400 direct payments that Biden and top Democrats are pushing for, with 78% of respondents in favor. Some Senate Republicans have suggested reducing the size of those payments and narrowing the eligibility requirements so fewer people who haven’t lost income due to the pandemic will receive what Republicans see as an unnecessary check. On Wednesday, Biden encouraged Democrats to stick with checks in the amount of $1,400 but said he would be willing to adjust the income requirements for the payments.

Big Number

61%. That’s the portion of Americans who say they are optimistic about Biden’s next four years in office, the poll found.

Key Background

Biden and top Democrats have been criticized by Republicans (and even conservative Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin) for their insistence on a large package against the objections of the GOP, who say the legislation is too expensive and contains measures that are poorly targeted to those Americans in need of relief. Democrats in the Senate voted this week to move the bill forward using a special process called budget reconciliation, which only requires a simple majority of lawmakers to pass a bill. Democrats have a razor thin majority in the Senate: 50 Democratic lawmakers plus Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote. Republicans have said that the special budget process to pass the bill over their party’s objections will undermine Biden’s campaign promises of unity and bipartisanship, but Democratic leaders have insisted the process, which later this week will include a period during which any lawmaker can bring an amendment to the plan up for a vote, offers opportunities for Republicans to contribute.

Crucial Quote

Proponents of using reconciliation to pass much of Biden’s relief agenda point to the plan’s broad support among Americans rather than its lack of support from the Republican Party. “It is bipartisan amongst the American people,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said during a press briefing on Wednesday. “The question that remains is will it be bipartisan here in the House and the Senate, and that’s for the Republicans to decide.”

