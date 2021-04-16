7 Best Practice PR Tips For Your Next Campaign

PR Tip 5. Be Transparent

Honesty is a commodity in today’s oversaturated media landscape. That’s why transparency is queen.

There are few things that can discredit a brand as fast as getting caught in a half-truth.

And if you’re planning on aligning yourself with an important cause to raise the profile of your brand and reach a new audience, you just pay lip-service to it. You have to be proactive and sincere in your support of said cause.

If you’re constantly owning the narrative of your own company, and are authentic in your claims, then you’ll swiftly sidestep cancel culture, and be a lot more favourable in the eyes of your customers.

This is of course down to branding as much as it is PR, so work closely with your in-house or client brand team to make sure the message of your campaign is bulletproof. This all comes back to knowing your customers.

If you have nothing to hide, your clients will have little reason not to trust you.

