7 Examples Of Using AI For SEO

SEO is a way of improving the visibility of your site across search engine platforms. Of course, more visibility means more customer traffic, and more customer traffic should lead to more sales.

Unfortunately, this marketing tool isn’t always easy to use. What’s more, some of us don’t have the time in the day to update our sites to make them SEO friendly. So, what should you do?

Luckily, artificial intelligence is here to help. Here are a few examples of using AI for SEO.

Keyword Research

Of course, you can’t do a lot with SEO if you aren’t aware of the right keywords. These keywords are made up of the most searched for words and phrases on the internet. Therefore, including these words prominently on your site will improve its search engine ranking.

There are ways that you can manually find out what keywords should be featured prominently, but these would all be highly labour intensive. This means that AI is going to have to do the work for us.

There are certain AI tools out there that can mine the internet for clusters of key phrases and words that your site will need to use to bring traffic your way. With these in your hand, you are then able to start your SEO marketing.

Accuracy

Once the AI has provided you with your list of keywords, you can’t just place them haphazardly and expect results. The best part of SEO is that it can be tailored to you specifically.

SEO works well when it can pinpoint the exact people that you need. This means they need to be local, looking for what you sell and able to purchase it. Therefore, the keywords that your AI needs to find are the need to find these types of keywords over any other. Luckily for you, this is exactly what AI can do.

Voice Activation

A popular example of AI in business is voice activation. Many devices can now translate your voice into digital code to read as instructions, and then perform these functions without you having to type a single word. Voice activation has become a technological staple in our lives, which means that it is perfect for SEO.

The keywords gained by AI for your SEO can also be generated using natural language patterns. This means that the voice activation AI can work with your SEO AI to create a perfect list of everything that you need. As voice activation becomes more prevalent in society, SEO will soon be the leading method of garnering public knowledge. Not bad for a subversive marketing technique.

Rankings

This article has already looked at how AI can find keywords and sift them for accuracy. But, did you also know that AI can actually rank its findings?

As a business, you are going to have a number of focuses that you need to highlight to your audience. However, some of these are going to be more important than others. While you want your SEO to draw attention to all aspects of your business, you should still prioritise your main goals.

Thankfully, AI does not only find the keywords for you, but it also ranks them in terms of importance. Therefore, your SEO targets are going to focus more on the main approach of your business, but still highlight other areas where necessary. Your main project is going to have the most competition, which means that this type of SEO can benefit you the most.

Learning

Ever since the first science fiction novels hit bookstore shelves, the general public has been obsessed with the idea of artificial intelligence rising up and taking over our lives. Of course, this notion is entirely impossible but is still rooted in some truth.

AI does have the ability to learn as it calculates new information and submits possible outcomes. This process can actually be used to our advantage, as this intelligent network can predict upcoming marketing trends. With these trends in mind, you are then free to figure out new keywords that people will be using in future and get the jump on your competition. It sounds crazy, but the ability to estimate upcoming SEO trends is going to be the next big leap in marketing strategies.

Calculations

A big part of SEO is found in data. This data can be broken down into numbers, which are then calculated to find the most useful results. These calculations will work out how many people talk about and visit certain sites and are usually finished within seconds.

Sites like Neural Edge are able to automate these calculations in a way that is most beneficial to your company. If a calculation reveals some new information, this service can easily switch your SEO keywords to become more relevant.

Times are always changing quickly, which is why most companies need these automatic services to keep up and change things when these shifts happen.

Creating Content

SEO keywords need a place to live. Sure, you can place them in your website bio or in the ad space but that is rarely enough. That is why some companies are investing in content to place on their sites. This content comes in the form of blog articles, written around topics that are related to your business.

This content can’t be plucked out of thin air. Hiring teams to curate content with SEO keywords in mind is a good start; however, AI can take things a step further. With everything that this article has discussed so far, you can see how AI can help filter this type of content. Your site’s content needs to be specific and helpful, otherwise, it will be read as spam. AI can provide content writers with the right topics to discuss, and with tailor-made keywords to get them started.

Your content team is only as good as the information they receive, and you have probably just learned how good AI is with this information.

Summary

Ai was such a distant concept at one point it is hard to see how we got here. You should now be aware of how powerful this artificial intelligence is, and what it can do to promote your business with SEO.