7 PR Trends in 2021: The Story So Far

Quarantine entertainment has (mostly) been summed up by three screens.

The big screen

The work screen

The little screen

People have been glued to their devices more than ever before because, well, what else is there to do?

Even though we’re increasingly meeting IRL, there has been an almost irreversible shift in the way we work and interact.

In fact, the percentage of people permanently working from home is expected to double in 2021, according to a survey from Enterprise Technology Research (ETR).

You need to meet people where they are, and where they are is online.

Leveraging your social media channels as well as your blog will continue to be an important move well into the future.

These two platforms allow you to have a continual conversation with your audiences, which in turn allows you to build brand trust.

But beware not to sound tone deaf to the larger issues in the world.

Instead, use your social media and blogs to address what’s happening in the world and think of what knowledge or expertise you have as an organization that could be helpful for your audience at this unprecedented moment in history.

In the same vein, it’s important to publicly address all relevant and ongoing issues you may be facing as a brand because of the coronavirus outbreak or any other external problems. Whether that’s layoffs, order cancellations, or something else entirely, address all news honestly and openly.

Customers will trust and respect you more for it and your brand will be associated with sincere transparency.

Sprout Social’s #BrandsGetReal series has looked at data around what customers look for and value in brands they choose to associate themselves with.

