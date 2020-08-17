7 Reasons Why Privatizing The Postal System Is Ridiculous And Foolish

Mail carrier Oscar Osorio continues to deliver mail in Los Feliz amid the Covid 19 pandemic on April … [+] 29, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. – Everyday the United States Postal Service (USPS) employees work and deliver essential mail to customers. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

For decades, many conservatives have pushed to privatize the United States Postal Service. The effort has returned in force, seemingly for three reasons. One is Donald Trump’s campaign against the USPS to hinder mail voting and raise delivery prices for Amazon AMZN . The latter would directly hurt the interests of Jeff Bezos, owner of the Washington Post, which has been so critical of Trump.

The second reason is likely a whitewash of past policies. Congressional plans have unduly hindered the financial stability of the postal system. Move it into private hands and the terrible choices, particularly the madness of how pensions are handled, would be buried.

Then there is the third issue: postal workers are largely unionized with political sympathies that tend toward Democrats, not Republicans.

None of these reasons is adequate to make such a change. Privatization of government functions—whether infrastructure management, prison operation, or information technology, to name a few areas—can sometimes work, but often is a disaster.

In the case of postal service, the roster of negatives far outweighs the questionable wish that somehow things would be more efficient in corporate hands. The opposite is true. Private corporations are in no position to take on the job, nor should the public wish them to. Here are seven reasons why.

Recommended For You

Constitutional issues

In one sense, there is no legal requirement that only the government deliver the mail. The USPS does use private contractors on a regular basis. However, there is a constitutional snag for private ownership. Under Article I, Section 8, only Congress has the power to “establish Post Offices and post Roads,” the latter meaning mail routes.

There is no provision in the Constitution for Congress to abdicate its responsibility and leave the regulation of mail to private interests, even down to the level of deciding what facilities could process the mail. It would take an interesting twist by constitutional originalists to interpret the original intent of the framers to include such a choice.

Private companies are too small

Corporations that provide delivery services can be immensely large. United Parcel Service UPS is currently number 43 among the Fortune 500, the list of the 500 largest public companies in the U.S., while FedEx FDX is number 47. Number 2, Amazon.com, has been building out its own delivery capabilities.

But they are all tiny in the area of handling packages.

In their 2019 fiscal years, FedEx and UPS each handled about 5.5 billion packages, or 11 billion in total. USPS, in comparison, managed 142.6 billion pieces.

Even then, USPS provides the final delivery muscle for significant percentages of FedEx and UPS deliveries. Neither company alone, nor the two together, have equivalent networks nor are they experienced in managing any of such scale. As for Amazon, one analyst firm estimates that even in 2023, USPS will carry 45% of Amazon deliveries.

There is no private company even slightly prepared to take on the workload the federal postal system requires.

Public mandate

The Postal Service Act of 1792 made clear that the postal system was intended to benefit the public good. This expectation has expanded over the years. Every person expects, and is entitled to, postal service, almost always delivered to a residence. In a backwater of Maine? Out in the prairies of Kansas? Colorado’s mountains? Arizona’s deserts? A citizen, and a business, can send and receive mail.

One reason private companies lean on the USPS for delivery is the value of public service over profits. Providing access at fixed prices across the country is expensive and none of the private carriers have tried to create such capabilities. As of last year, USPS managed 147.2 million residential delivery points and 12.8 million business ones. Those had increased over the previous year by 1.3 million.

Consumer interests

Related to the public mandate are the consumer interests in affordable service, no matter where one lives. Citizens have a right to mail access and many millions depend on it, whether to vote, pay bills, hear from relatives, obtain medicines, or receive packages from online purchases, a literal lifeline for many during this Covid-19 pandemic. About a fifth of the country’s population, in rural areas, depends heavily on the postal system, both for access and jobs.

A corporate outlook would likely increase rates based on inconvenience of operation, not convenience of service to the consumer. As it is, USPS prices to deliver packages and letters are significantly less than those from UPS or FedEx. Would they remain so? Doubtful.

Income inequality

The postal service has long been a major employer in the U.S., providing upward mobility to minorities and low-income individuals. In 2019, it had 633,108 employees. Many hold union jobs with reasonable pay and benefits. This wouldn’t necessarily continue.

According to law firm Jones Day, a purchaser of a business must continue to bargain with unions representing employees “if the new employer: (i) continues its predecessor’s business in substantially unchanged form, and (ii) hires predecessor employees as a majority of its post-closing workforce.” Either consideration opens opportunities for a private company to change the face of employment.

Doing so would likely result in lower pay, worse benefits, and an increase in overall income inequality in the country by eliminating an important path into a middle-class economic existence.

And unlike a union contract with a typical corporation, there may not be a robust so-called successor clause to protect workers’ interests.

Public property giveaway

What is the value of the USPS? It includes vast real estate holdings and leases, with more than 34,000 locations. The service owns 228,940 vehicles and who knows how much in equipment, fixtures, storage, tools, computers, service counters, inventory, and so on.

Then there is the likely dizzying value of the intellectual property. The cost to recreate delivery routes and address information on virtually everyone in the country would be staggering. There are business processes and practices and software. How many tens or even hundreds of billions might they be worth? Likely more than a deal could bring.

If neither UPS nor FedEx have the current experience to run the postal system, how many other companies might be qualified to even bid? The fewer the potential buyers, the lower the purchase price. Depending on who would oversee such a transaction, the potential for a sweetheart deal with a politically connected buyer would be high. The chance of the American public receiving fair value for what it owns, low.

Privacy issues

People already worry about privacy and corporate prying. Multiply the effects many fold. Whatever set of private interests that took control could now follow individuals wherever they lived, see what types of mail they received, track shipment origins to make educated guesses as to the types of purchases, and otherwise use and sell access to abundant meta data about written communications.

Set things right, don’t sell them off

Instead of wagering the interests of the public in a sale to “fix” the USPS, a far easier solution would be to remove the harmful and unnecessary restrictions on the service. Let it operate in a reasonable fashion and take off constraints that would send executives at any for-profit company laughing in disbelief.

Source