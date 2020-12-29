7 Sectors That Lag On Workflow Automation

Automation is one of the fastest growing trends in the business world today, and it’s not difficult to see why. Lowered costs, lighter workloads, and huge efficiency boosts are all too juicy for business leaders to turn down. Even so, not every industry is adopting workflow automation at the same rate.

The technology might have been slow to develop in some industries or faced pushback in others. No matter the case, the tides are turning once and for all. The following areas of business could use the help of workflow automation to keep up with competitors who are already capitalizing on new technology:

1. Small Businesses

Automation is normally adopted first by large companies that can afford the infrastructure. Start-up and initial investment costs are finally starting to sink low enough now that small businesses can get in on the action too. Most workflow automation programs are now just packages of software businesses can either buy outright or subscribe to, significantly lowering the barrier to entry.

Tools such as integration platforms as a service, or iPaaS, tie together all the programs a small business uses to increase efficiency, conserve time, and cut costs. They can, for example, set up a workflow that automatically sets up pick-up and delivery options from their website to their shipping software to streamline their services. Actions that once required hours of logistical planning now require little more than a monthly subscription.

2. Fintech

Financial technology, or fintech for short, has ushered in a new era for financial markets, increasing returns and making it easier for average people to invest as well. The fintech industry, for all its new age bells and whistles, can still be a labor-intensive world, making workflow automation that much more valuable.

A huge part of business operations in the fintech world is collecting and sending invoices to clients. The more promptly this is done, the more efficiently your business collects revenue and the happier your client will be with your prompt service. Workflow automation can get the invoice process started before an employee ever gets their hands on it.

3. Sales and Marketing

The sales process is long and arduous, often taking up to eight interactions just to convert a sale. Workflow automation can help sales reps to speed up this process and focus on customers who are on the cusp of making big purchases.

Workflow automation can funnel leads to sales reps, allowing them to spend more time closing deals than seeking out clients. Automation can also help with the closing process itself, with tools such as digital signatures that can get the job done in a matter or minutes. Marketing teams also benefit from the tech, as it makes customer data collection and analysis far easier. Automation funnels information on customer demographics straight to marketers, who can then use it to target their next campaign.

4. Healthcare

The healthcare industry was at the forefront of 2020, powering through an unprecedented pandemic full of unknowns and hardships. While the end of Covid-19 is now in sight, preparation for new pandemics has already begun, and healthcare experts are carefully mapping out future scenarios.

While healthcare largely entails taking care of patients and conducting research, there’s an onerous amount of paperwork that can’t be avoided. Workflow automation can take care of some of the simpler administrative tasks, freeing up more time for doctors and nurses to focus on helping others. Administrative duties aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, so technology will need to step in to ensure that doctors don’t drown in paperwork during the next pandemic.

5. Research and Development

Even the most basic market research can be time consuming. Consumer behaviour changes and evolves by the day as social media and other marketing techniques modify trends and customer wish lists at a constant rate. Keeping up with changing markets is a challenge automation is able and willing to tackle.

Workflow automation excels in gathering data, an essential ingredient to a successful research and development team. By sifting through countless amounts of data, automation will place current trends and future forecasts on a silver platter for your team.

6. Energy and Utilities

Energy and utilities cannot afford to fail, even for a moment. Blackouts or gas leaks can wreck entire communities in a matter of moments, so utilities providers need a strong technological infrastructure backing them up. Workflow automation can step in and keep everything running smoothly.

Take into consideration a power outage. The speed at which a power company can restore electricity impacts their revenue, customer satisfaction, and the number of messages they have to answer in a short period of time. Workflow automation can instantly notify when an outage occurs or even schedule times for maintenance to prevent one from happening in the first place.

7. Law

It’s no secret that lawyers work long hours to prepare for cases. Many lawyers spend upwards of 60 hours per week on the job. Any way to cut down those hours while maintaining precision is worthy of adoption, making workflow automation perfect for this field.

Research and mountains of paperwork are calling cards of the average lawyer. These are also two of the specialities of workflow automation. By speeding through contracts, bylaws, and other legal documents, lawyers can better balance their lives without losing a step in their profession.

If your company falls under one of these categories, consider implementing workflow automation today. Many services allow for free trials so you can see the benefits for yourself before diving in headfirst. The savings and efficiency are well worth taking the leap.

