8 Gorgeous Galaxies Shot This Summer By The Hubble Space Telescope That You Need To See

The feathery spiral arms of the “flocculent” galaxy NGC 2775, 67 million light-years distant in the … [+] constellation of Cancer. ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-HST Team Acknowledgement: Judy Schmidt (Geckzilla)

Are we getting bored of the Hubble Space Telescope? Ask any space fan what their favorite Hubble image is and invariably they’ll mention the observatory’s famous capture of the Horsehead Nebula, or perhaps the “Pillars of Creation” in the Eagle Nebula.

They were astonishing, but they were also originally taken decades ago. The ageing space telescope may now be past its 30th birthday, but it continues to produce sparkling images that deserve to be seen and loved.

In the past few months a number of exquisite photos of weird and wonderful galaxies have been published that in its earlier career would have garnered more attention.

So here—just in case you missed them—are eight great galaxies photographed by Hubble that have been published in the last couple of months.

(And that’s not mention Hubble’s annual image of Saturn, its incredible 30th birthday image and its trick with a total lunar eclipse).

Hubble’s 8 gorgeous galaxies of summer 2020

NGC 7513, a barred spiral galaxy, located approximately 60 million light-years away within the … [+] Sculptor constellation in the southern hemisphere. ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Stiavelli,

Recommended For You

July 2020: the Sculpted Galaxy (NGC 7513)

The Knife Edge Galaxy, NGC 5907, is about 50 million light-years from Earth, lying in the northern … [+] constellation of Draco. ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. de JongAck

June 2020: the Knife Edge Galaxy (NGC 5907)

The stunning silvery-blue spiral arms of the galaxy NGC 4848. ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Gregg

July 2020: the Ghostly Arm Galaxy (NGC 4848)

Hubble catches a passing glimpse of the numerous arm-like structures that sweep around this barred … [+] spiral galaxy, known as NGC 2608. ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Riess et a

June 2020: NGC 2608

The barred spiral galaxy known as NGC 4907 shows its best side from 270 million light-years away to … [+] anyone who can see it from the northern hemisphere. It’s in the constellation of Coma Berenices. ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Gregg

August 2020: NGC 4907

The feathery spiral arms of the “flocculent” galaxy NGC 2775, 67 million light-years distant in the … [+] constellation of Cancer. ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-HST Team Acknowledgement: Judy Schmidt (Geckzilla)

June 2020: NGC 2275

NGC 1614 is a galaxy about 200 million light-years from Earth and is nestled in the southern … [+] constellation of Eridanus (The River). ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Adamo

August 2020: NGC 1614

Galaxy NGC 2442 can be found in the southern constellation of the flying fish, (Piscis) Volans. It’s … [+] about 50 million light-years away. ESA/Hubble & NASA, S. Smartt et

August 2020: the Meathook Galaxy (NGC 2442)

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.

Source