8 Gorgeous Galaxies Shot This Summer By The Hubble Space Telescope That You Need To See

Are we getting bored of the Hubble Space Telescope? Ask any space fan what their favorite Hubble image is and invariably they’ll mention the observatory’s famous capture of the Horsehead Nebula, or perhaps the “Pillars of Creation” in the Eagle Nebula.
They were astonishing, but they were also originally taken decades ago. The ageing space telescope may now be past its 30th birthday, but it continues to produce sparkling images that deserve to be seen and loved.
In the past few months a number of exquisite photos of weird and wonderful galaxies have been published that in its earlier career would have garnered more attention.
So here—just in case you missed them—are eight great galaxies photographed by Hubble that have been published in the last couple of months.
(And that’s not mention Hubble’s annual image of Saturn, its incredible 30th birthday image and its trick with a total lunar eclipse).
Hubble’s 8 gorgeous galaxies of summer 2020
July 2020: the Sculpted Galaxy (NGC 7513)
June 2020: the Knife Edge Galaxy (NGC 5907)
July 2020: the Ghostly Arm Galaxy (NGC 4848)
June 2020: NGC 2608
August 2020: NGC 4907
June 2020: NGC 2275
August 2020: NGC 1614
August 2020: the Meathook Galaxy (NGC 2442)
Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.